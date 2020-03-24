Virus Outbreak: US rescue package fails in Senate

‘SKIMP ON FUNDING’: The top Democratic senator said the package failed to assist working Americans, while offering a large corporate bailout with virtually no oversight

AFP, WASHINGTON





A trillion-dollar US Senate proposal to rescue the reeling US economy on Sunday crashed to defeat after receiving zero support from Democrats and with five Republicans absent from the chamber because of coronavirus-related quarantines.

Democrats said that the Republican plan failed to sufficiently protect millions of American workers or shore up the critically under-equipped healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill proposed an estimated US$1.7 trillion or more in funding to cushion the blow for American families and thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, center, heads to a meeting with US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Despite intense negotiations between Republicans, Democrats and US President Donald Trump’s administration, the roll call was 47-47, far short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

Five Republican senators were in self-quarantine and did not vote, including US Senator Rand Paul, who announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Even as infighting derailed the plan, lawmakers carried on with closed-door negotiations deep into the day hoping to get the package back on track.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin “are working late into the night, and they just had another productive meeting,” a Schumer spokesman said.

The shock Senate result heaped major pressure on the US Congress to overcome divisions and swiftly greenlight a federal government intervention — likely the largest of its kind in US history.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted the Democratic opposition and warned of economic devastation ahead if Congress does not act promptly.

“The notion that we have time to play games here with the American economy and the American people is utterly absurd,” he said. “We need to signal to the public that we’re ready to get this thing done.”

He said that he wanted lawmakers to recognize “the need to act before the markets go down further and the American people become even more depressed about our lack of ability to come together under the most extraordinary circumstances.”

Schumer said that the bill falls well short of sufficiently protecting US employees, millions of whom are at risk of losing their jobs as the economy grinds to a halt, while offering a “large corporate bailout with no protections for workers and virtually no oversight.”

He accused Republicans of trying to “skimp on funding” to address shortfalls for hospitals, equipment, medical personnel and other healthcare infrastructure.

Mnuchin, Trump’s key representative in the negotiation, had expressed hope that an agreement could be reached.

Speaking on Fox News, he detailed a separate massive relief plan by US financial authorities that “will have up to US$4 trillion of liquidity that we can use to support the economy.”

Together, the urgent measures represented one of the most dramatic governmental rescue efforts outside wartime, with millions of people thrown out of work, thousands of businesses shuttered, travel severely curtailed and no certainty as to when things might improve.

The measures came as the death toll and contagion confirmations continued to rise and several states, including California, New York and Illinois, effectively went into lockdown in a bid to halt the virus’ spread.

Mnuchin said the congressional rescue would give small businesses enough cash to pay laid-off workers for two weeks, provide direct cash payments to Americans — about US$3,000 for a family of four — and enhance unemployment insurance for those laid off.

Democrats have demanded stronger worker protections.

Schumer has said that he wants the government to pay full wages for four months to workers laid off due to the crisis.

Trump sounded a note of optimism, even as the bill stalled.

“I think that the Democrats want to get there, and ... the Republicans want to get there,” he said.

The US president also said the administration was “considering” the prospect of US lawmakers being allowed to vote remotely, a dramatic departure from Congress rules that mandate all votes be conducted in person.