Virus Outbreak: Merkel quarantine hurts EU defense

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ability to remain the public face of the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was thrown into question after she quarantined herself at home following contact with a doctor who later tested positive for the disease.

The doctor on Friday gave Merkel, 65, a precautionary immunization against bacterial pneumonia and the chancellor decided to self-isolate once she learned of his positive test, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Sunday.

Merkel would be regularly tested in coming days and perform her duties from home, Seibert added.

German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz, left, yesterday sits next to the empty chair of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she participates in a weekly Cabinet meeting in Berlin by telephone after going into self-isolation after a doctor she had contact with on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Reuters

She was only briefly in contact with the doctor, Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun said.

“Given that, we are optimistic that the chancellor is perhaps not infected at all, but she has decided to set a good example and enter quarantine,” Braun told a talk show on ARD television late on Sunday.

Shortly before the announcement, Merkel spoke at a news conference following consultations with regional leaders, detailing new restrictions to try to contain the spread of the virus and was asked how she is dealing personally with the situation.

“I’ve canceled almost all appointments where people would have come into the chancellery or where I would have gone to people,” she said. “So my life has also changed fundamentally and consists mainly of telephone and video conferences.”

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder yesterday said he had spoken to Merkel and that her quarantine is a “precautionary measure.”

“But you can see from this how serious it is and that it can affect any one of us, that there’s no difference between rich and poor, politician and non-politician,” he said in an interview with ZDF television. “It’s a very, very significant issue for all of us and that’s why I’m pleased that all states have recognized that we have to act. It’s the biggest challenge for our people, I think we can say, since World War II.”

Merkel’s unrivaled status within the council of EU leaders might prove critical in the weeks ahead, as the bloc seeks to agree on plans to finance the stimulus spending required to limit the economic impact of the virus.