Virus Outbreak: New Zealand to start nationwide isolation: Ardern

FOR FOUR WEEKS: All non-essential businesses have to close over the next 48 hours, but supermarkets, gas stations and banks were to remain open

Bloomberg





New Zealand is to go into a nationwide lockdown within two days as the government takes radical steps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Every household will be required to go into self-isolation, all non-essential businesses will close and schools will be shut, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday in Wellington.

The measures, which are to remain in place for at least four weeks, are aimed at breaking the chain of transmission, she said.

Brian Green, 76, wears a mask yesterday as he loads his car with his shopping purchases outside Pak’nSave supermarket in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: Reuters

Without them, her advice is that tens of thousands of lives would be at risk and health services would be inundated.

“These decisions will place the most significant restriction on New Zealanders’ movements in modern history,” Ardern said. “This is not a decision taken lightly. But this is our best chance to slow the virus and to save lives.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Zealand jumped by 36 to 102 yesterday, the Ministry of Health said.

There are two cases that cannot be traced to travel and are assumed to be the first evidence of community transmission. The government’s steps to prevent the spread of the virus come as the central bank announced it will launch a large-scale asset purchase program to cushion the economic impact of the crisis.

Telecom company Spark said call volumes spiked “beyond any level of calling ever seen in New Zealand” after the government’s announcement, and urged people to use Internet options.

Appearing with Ardern, New Zealand Minister of Finance Grant Robertson unveiled a range of new economic stimulus measures.

He said the government would expand its wage subsidy scheme to all affected businesses, lifting the cost to NZ$9.3 billion (US$5.2 billion) from NZ$5.1 billion, to ensure all workers receive some form of income during the lockdown.

Other measures include a freeze on rent increases and leveraging the Crown balance sheet to allow banks to extend lending to firms.

The government, the Reserve Bank and retail banks have also agreed in principle to significant support for mortgage holders, Robertson said.

Ardern said supermarkets, doctors, pharmacies, gas stations and access to essential banking services would all remain available throughout New Zealand.

“If you do not have immediate needs, do not go to the supermarket,” she said. “It will be there for you today, tomorrow, and the day after that. We must give time for supermarkets to restock their shelves, there will be enough for everyone if we shop normally.”