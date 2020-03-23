World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Police use tear gas again

Police on Saturday night fired tear gas and pepper spray during clashes with protesters in the Yuen Long area of the New Territories, after protesters blocked roads and set fires, with clashes continuing until the early hours of yesterday, local media reported. Yuen Long District Council Chairman Zachary Wong Wai-yin (黃偉賢) was briefly detained before being released, Councilor Tommy Cheung Sau-yin (張秀賢) wrote in a series of Facebook posts. The protest at a subway station was held to mark an incident at the site eight months ago when a pro-democracy demonstration was targeted by gangs of men who attacked activists, lawmakers and train passengers with clubs, injuring dozens.

MEXICO

Aid for some asylum seekers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Saturday that it would allow a limited number of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the US to legally enter the country to minimize the number of people at US border stations. The ministry said immigration authorities would evaluate who is allowed into the country on a case-by-case basis and the measure would exclusively apply those from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Fewer than 100 people per day would be allowed in, and minors and senior citizens would not be accepted, it added.

GERMANY

Tampering suspect held

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of loosening the bolts on a stretch of the busy high-speed rail line between Cologne and Frankfurt and he faces charges of attempted murder, prosecutors said in a statement. He is “strongly suspected of having removed bolts on 80 meters of the rail on a bridge,” prosecutors in a statement. Investigators are still trying to determine the suspect’s motives. A high-speed Intercity Express train driver noticed something unusual in the early hours of Friday while crossing a bridge near Niedernhausen, just outside Frankfurt. Several trains had already passed over the damaged section of track before the tampering was uncovered, police said on Friday.

BOLIVIA

General election postponed

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Saturday announced it was indefinitely postponing May’s general election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president Evo Morales, who resigned in November last year. The court said that it hoped for a “broad and pluralistic dialogue with all the political organizations participating in the process” to determine “a new date” this year. Most of the eight presidential candidates had suggested the election be postponed and even suspended campaigning to prevent the congregation of large groups of people, but Luis Arce from Morales’ Movement for Socialism party, and centrist Carlos Mesa, second in the most recent opinion poll, both rejected the idea of postponing the vote.

GEORGIA

Abkhazia holds election

The breakaway republic of Abkhazia yesterday held a presidential election to replace Raul Khadzhimba, who stepped down in January after demonstrators seized his office to protest alleged violations in polls held in September last year. Three candidates were on the ballot, with opposition leader Aslan Bzhania seen as the likely winner.

CHINA

Local transmission returns

The government yesterday reported 46 new COVID-19 infections, including its first case of local transmission in four days. The new domestic infection occurred in Guangdong Province, and was linked to an imported case, local authorities said. This is the highest number of new infections from abroad in recent days, bringing the tally of imported cases to 314.

THAILAND

Virus cases reach 600

COVID-19 cases rose by a third to nearly 600, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. It said the spike was mainly in Bangkok, but warned the capital’s residents not to leave and risk spreading the virus around the country. “We would like you to stay home. Do not travel upcountry,” health ministry official Taweesin Visanuyothin said. A doctor at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn hospital said that tougher measures were needed — even calling for three weeks of martial law to force people to self-isolate. The nation is “on the verge of a crisis” and heading for the Italian model, a doctor said, adding that hospitals are already straining under the pressure.

SINGAPORE

Government restricts visitors

The city-state is to deny short-term visitors to transit or enter the region in its latest measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 and conserve its resources for citizens who are returning from abroad. The new measures announced yesterday came a day after it reported its first fatalities and confirmed 47 new cases, increasing its tally to 432. Almost 80 percent of new cases over the past three days were imported. Of the 39 imported cases reported on Saturday, six were of short-term visitors. “During this time we have to focus our resources on returning Singaporeans, because they are coming back in large numbers,” said Lawrence Wong, a minister who co-heads Singapore’s virus fighting task force.

INDONESIA

Sports center now hospital

The government has turned its “Athletes’ Village” in Jakarta built for the 2018 Asian Games into an emergency hospital with a capacity to hold more than 4,000 patients, authorities said yesterday. Four out of 10 towers in the complex have been converted into a medical facility that would house more than 7,000 people, including a COVID-19 task force, medical staff and up to 4,208 patients. “The ministry of state-owned enterprises will provide supplies for the emergency hospital to handle COVID-19, be it healthcare equipment, medicine, personal protection gear and masks,” the minister of state-owned enterprises, Erick Thohir, said in a statement. Depending on how the coronavirus spreads in Indonesia, authorities can convert more towers in the Athletes’ Village into medical facilities, officials said.

EUROPEAN UNION

Amazon halts some goods

Amazon.com will stop shipping nonessential products to consumers in Italy and France, the company said on Saturday in a statement in Chinese on WeChat. An Amazon spokesperson said it made the decision due to a spike in orders and the need to respect anti-coronavirus safety measures in the workplace. Amazon considers baby products; health and household items; beauty and personal care; groceries; and industrial, scientific, and pet supplies essential products. The announcement was made to China-based sellers whose businesses might be affected.