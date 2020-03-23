Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said he is ready to step down next year as part of a proposed power-sharing agreement with his chief rival meant to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and end a year-long political deadlock.
Netanyahu made his proposal during a nationally televised interview, calling for the formation of a three-year “emergency” unity government with the rival Blue and White Party.
Netanyahu told Channel 12 TV that he would remain as prime minister for the first year-and-a-half, and allow Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to assume the post for a second year-and-a-half term in September next year. He said each party would have an equal number of seats in the Cabinet.
Photo: Reuters
“I will give up the prime minister’s post in another year and a half,” Netanyahu said.
Yair Lapid, a senior Blue and White leader, dismissed Netanyahu’s unity offer as insincere.
“Next week, we will go to choose a new parliament speaker and work to battle coronavirus for the good of the people,” he said.
Blue and White has accused Netanyahu of using the coronavirus crisis to undermine the country’s democratic institutions and try to derail his scheduled trial on corruption charges.
Senior members of Gantz’s party have expressed skepticism at previous power-sharing overtures by Netanyahu, concerned that he would not follow through on his promises to cede power.
Israel this month held its third inconclusive election in under a year. Netanyahu’s Likud emerged as the largest single party, but fell short of securing a required parliamentary majority.
A slim majority of lawmakers has endorsed Gantz as their choice for prime minister, though it is unclear whether he would be able to cobble together a governing coalition either.
Gantz now has just over three weeks to form a new government. In the meantime, he is trying to push through legislation in parliament that would in effect prevent Netanyahu from serving as prime minister in the future.
The legislation would impose term limits on the prime minister and bar a politician indicted on criminal charges, like Netanyahu, from being prime minister.
Israeli Parliament Speaker Yuli Edelstein, a member of Likud, last week suspended the parliament’s activities, preventing the newly elected legislature from choosing a new speaker and forming the committees needed to push through Blue and White’s legislative agenda.
Netanyahu’s opponents have accused him and his surrogates of undermining the country’s democratic institutions.
Blue and White planned to file a Supreme Court challenge yesterday requiring parliament to resume its activities.
Tens of thousands of people tuned in on social media late on Saturday to a “virtual protest,” accusing Netanyahu of endangering the country’s democratic foundations.
Former directors of the Mossad and Shin Bet security agencies were among the speakers.
“Benjamin Netanyahu, get yourself together and release us from being your hostages,” said Yuval Diskin, a former Shin Bet director. “Do it for the good of the country and the people.”
