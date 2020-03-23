Iran frees French researcher in swap

APPARENT DEAL: Supporters cheered Roland Marchal’s release, but said that his partner, Fariba Adelkhah, a dual national, is still being held on conspiracy charges

AFP, PARIS





French researcher Roland Marchal on Saturday returned to Paris after being imprisoned in Iran for more than nine months, after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US.

“Roland has returned,” his support group announced in a short message.

He was taken to a military hospital near Paris for medical tests, a relative told reporters, adding that the “analyses were good.”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday takes part in a videoconference with economic leaders and members of the governement in Paris. Photo: Reuters

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Tehran freed Marchal after France released Iranian engineer Jallal Rohollahnejad, who is accused in the US of violating sanctions placed on the country.

Macron “is happy to announce the release of Roland Marchal, imprisoned in Iran since June 2019,” but he “urges the Iranian authorities to immediately free” fellow researcher Fariba Adelkhah, his office said.

France has for months demanded that Iran release Adelkhah and her partner, Marchal, who were detained last year accused of plotting against national security. Their trial began early this month.

Adelkhah is a citizen of both Iran and France, but Tehran does not recognize dual nationality.

Said Dehqan, lawyer for both detainees, told reporters that Adelkhah was “very happy” about the liberation of her companion.

Iran has in the past few months carried out prisoner exchanges with the US, Australia and Germany.

The Iranian judiciary’s news agency Mizan Online reported that Rohollahnejad had been freed by France on Friday.

Iranian state TV showed images of him hugging members of his family during an emotional reunion in Tehran.

He stood accused in the US of trying to smuggle technological material into Iran in violation of US sanctions.

“Thanks be to god, those days have ended,” Rohollahnejad said in an interview on state TV.

The visibly emotional Rohollahnejad added that he had been badly treated while in detention in France.

The French Court of Cassation had on March 11 approved “the request to extradite Rohollahnejad to the US, but the French government freed him, changing this decision,” it said.

Adelkhah, 60, an anthropologist and expert on Shiite Islam, faces charges of “propaganda against the system” and “colluding to commit acts against national security,” Dehqan said.

Marchal, 64, a specialist on East Africa, was accused of the same national security charge, the lawyer said.

Their Paris-based support group and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sounded the alarm over the health of both detainees — Adelkhah went on hunger strike for 49 days and Marchal’s health is said to be deteriorating.

The support group has repeatedly said that the two are innocent of the charges.

“We welcome with relief the arrival of Roland Marchal in Paris after nearly nine months of arbitrary detention in very difficult conditions, but only half of the path has been taken,” said Jean-Francois Bayart, a member of the committee and a professor at the Geneva, Switzerland-based Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies.

He said “the fight continues” to secure Adelkhah’s release.

Ahead of Iran’s celebration of the Persian New Year starting on Friday, authorities had released a number of international prisoners.

US Navy veteran Michael White on Thursday was handed over in Mashhad to a team from Switzerland, which represents US interests in the absence of diplomatic relations, and flown to Tehran, the US Department of State said.

Iran last week also freed for two weeks Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, but she has been confined to her parents’ home in west Tehran, wearing an ankle tag.