The typically boisterous streets of India’s capital fell silent yesterday as the country observed a 14-hour “people’s curfew” that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for in a national address to stem the rising COVID-19 caseload.
In a speech last week, Modi asked Indians to stay at home, but go out on their balconies at 5pm with pots and pans to cheer frontline healthcare workers.
Most businesses were expected to be closed yesterday except for essential services like hospitals.
A road in New Delhi near a Sufi shrine where hundreds of pilgrims often camp was empty except for an occasional passing car.
While some Indian states had already issued stay-in-place orders, yesterday marked the first nationwide effort at social isolation practices the WHO believes are critical to flattening the infection curve worldwide.
No commercial airplanes from abroad are allowed to land in India for a week starting yesterday, and four states sealed their borders to public and tourist buses.
India’s Ministry of Health had reported 296 active cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, all linked to overseas travel. Officials said that 23 people have recovered from the illness, and it has not found community spread.
Although the coronavirus can be deadly, particularly for the elderly and people with other health problems, for most people it causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Some feel no symptoms at all and the vast majority of people recover.
India’s government has made fervent appeals to the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. India also was one of the first countries to essentially shut its borders and deny entry to all but a select few foreigners.
However, experts have said that indigenous spread of the disease in a country of 1.3 billion people, where tens of millions live in dense urban areas with irregular access to clean water, is inevitable.
TikTok moderators were told to suppress videos from users who appeared too ugly, poor or disabled, as part of the company’s efforts to curate an aspirational air in the videos it promotes, according to new documents published by the Intercept news site. The documents detail how moderators for the social video app were instructed to select content for the influential “For You” feed, an algorithmic timeline that is most users’ first port of call when they open the app. As a result, being selected for For You can drive huge numbers of views to a given video, but the selection criteria
EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year. As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest. However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within
In many parts of the world, wintertime tends to be when people get sick from viruses that cause colds and influenza. The illness COVID-19 broke out during China’s winter and spread in Iran, Italy and the rest of Europe as those countries endured their coldest months. As Australia heads into winter, what could this mean for the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19? Experts have said that cooler temperatures can affect the behavior and spread of a virus in three interconnected ways: First, temperatures can affect the virus directly. Some viruses might have a temperature range where they can survive for longer and
PROTESTS AMID COVID-19: Japanese and South Koreans are moving campaigns from the streets, while one group in Seoul has turned to the courts, suing the government Young climate activists in Asia are changing tactics, filing lawsuits and developing coordinated online protests, a shift that is accelerating as leaders urge people to avoid public gatherings because of the spread of the coronavirus. In Japan, students earlier this month protested in the streets outside a bank that funds coal projects. Now, Isao Sakai, one of the founding members of Fridays for Future Tokyo, said the group is working on ways to develop effective online campaigns. “We are considering shifting our strategy to more online action” because of the virus, Sakai, 19, said by telephone yesterday. However, “if things do not