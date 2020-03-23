Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) could be “overwhelmed” by COVID-19 similar to the Italian health system in just two weeks, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as the death toll rises.
In Italy, the worth-hit country, almost 5,000 have died, while in the UK, 233 have died from the virus.
“The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating. We are only a matter of weeks — two or three — behind Italy,” he said.
“Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread, then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed,” he said.
Italy overtook China as the country worst affected by the highly contagious virus on Thursday. The Italian government has ordered that all businesses must close until April 3 in its latest effort to halt the epidemic.
Johnson’s government has closed schools for most pupils, told pubs and restaurants to shut and asked people to avoid unnecessary social interactions, so that intensive care units in the country’s state health care system can handle the epidemic.
Yesterday, the government asked up to 1.5 million people identified as being most at risk to stay at home for at least 12 weeks. Health officials advised those with underlying health conditions such as bone or blood cancers, cystic fibrosis, or who have had an organ transplant to do all they can to shield themselves from the virus.
“People should stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives,” Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement.
On Saturday, the NHS struck a deal with the independent hospital sector, giving the institution more ventilators and thousands of extra beds and healthcare staff on hand from next week.
Johnson cautioned that even the best hospitals could be overwhelmed by COVID-19.
“The Italians have a superb health-care system, and yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand,” Johnson said.
He told people to stay away from elderly parents yesterday, which is Mothering Sunday in Britain.
“The single best present that we can give ... is to spare them the risk of catching a very dangerous disease,” he said.
Additional reporting by AFP
