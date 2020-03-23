Virus Outbreak: Australia edging closer to lockdown

‘HOPE AND SUPPORT’: The nation announced a A$66 billion aid package with subsidies for nonprofits and small businesses, with help for pensioners and the unemployed

Bloomberg





Australia is edging toward lockdown with authorities preparing to shutter nonessential services and close state borders after the number of coronavirus cases in the nation surged past 1,000.

New South Wales and Victoria, the two most populous states, said that while supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies and freight and logistics would remain open, nonessential activity would be stopped over the coming 48 hours.

Victorian schools would close from tomorrow.

People yesterday morning walk along Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Beachgoers drew condemnation on Friday when tens of thousands of people flouted social distancing rules designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. Photo: EPA-EFE

A National Cabinet meeting of federal and state leaders was convened yesterday to discuss more “draconian measures” such as local lockdowns in virus hotspots, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Authorities have grown exasperated with people ignoring physical-separation advice — not least at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which was closed by police after thousands flocked to the iconic landmark.

“What happened at Bondi Beach yesterday was not alright,” Morrison said. “People cannot be cavalier about these things and must take them extremely seriously because lives and livelihoods are at stake.”

Australia joins countries worldwide struggling to convince communities to heed health warnings. In the UK, social-distancing efforts also failed to sufficiently stem infections and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has closed pubs, restaurants and leisure centers.

US President Donald Trump has also urged the younger generation to be more cautious to reduce the risk of infecting more vulnerable elderly citizens.

Behind Australia’s pleas to take the threat seriously lies the fear that the country could plunge into a crisis similar to Italy, where coronavirus deaths surpass those even in China.

Total infections in Australia reached 1,098, the federal health department said yesterday. That is a jump of 224 from the previous day. Seven people have died.

Anyone entering South Australia and Western Australia from tomorrow must isolate themselves for 14 days, measures already taken in Tasmania and the Northern Territory. Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said his government plans to acquire hotels to isolate people, and might turn Rottnest Island, a tourism hotspot 19km off the coast from Perth, into a quarantine zone.

Critical mining, oil and gas operations would continue, with about 2,500 resources sector workers continuing to travel to Western Australia from interstate, the Australian Associated Press reported.

The crowds at Bondi Beach, and images of bustling bars and restaurants across Australia, have maddened politicians, who have repeatedly asked citizens to stay 1.5 meters apart from each other. Outdoor gatherings are capped at 500 people, and indoor gatherings of more than 100 people are banned.

“We must remember first and foremost this is a health crisis,” Morrison said yesterday as he announced a second stimulus package aimed at limiting the economic havoc of the outbreak. “The health battle is the battle all Australians are enlisted in while we fight this crisis.”

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the A$66 billion (US$38.23 billion) plan brought government and central bank measures to support the economy to A$189 billion — or nearly 10 percent of GDP.

“These extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and we face a global challenge like we have never faced before,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“Today’s announcement will provide hope and support for millions of Australians at a time when they need it most,” he said.

Small businesses and nonprofits would receive cash subsidies of up to A$100,000, unemployment payments would be temporarily doubled and pensioners would receive A$750 cash.

Workers whose income has fallen by at least 20 percent due to the coronavirus outbreak would be able to access their retirement funds early, with those facing hardship allowed to withdraw up to A$20,000 over two years.

Frydenberg said the economic shock was now expected to be “deeper, wider and longer” than was believed just 10 days ago and additional measures would be required.

The country appears poised to slip into recession as a result of the coronavirus outbreak after a record 29-year run of economic growth.

Additional reporting by AFP