Australia is edging toward lockdown with authorities preparing to shutter nonessential services and close state borders after the number of coronavirus cases in the nation surged past 1,000.
New South Wales and Victoria, the two most populous states, said that while supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies and freight and logistics would remain open, nonessential activity would be stopped over the coming 48 hours.
Victorian schools would close from tomorrow.
Photo: EPA-EFE
A National Cabinet meeting of federal and state leaders was convened yesterday to discuss more “draconian measures” such as local lockdowns in virus hotspots, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
Authorities have grown exasperated with people ignoring physical-separation advice — not least at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which was closed by police after thousands flocked to the iconic landmark.
“What happened at Bondi Beach yesterday was not alright,” Morrison said. “People cannot be cavalier about these things and must take them extremely seriously because lives and livelihoods are at stake.”
Australia joins countries worldwide struggling to convince communities to heed health warnings. In the UK, social-distancing efforts also failed to sufficiently stem infections and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has closed pubs, restaurants and leisure centers.
US President Donald Trump has also urged the younger generation to be more cautious to reduce the risk of infecting more vulnerable elderly citizens.
Behind Australia’s pleas to take the threat seriously lies the fear that the country could plunge into a crisis similar to Italy, where coronavirus deaths surpass those even in China.
Total infections in Australia reached 1,098, the federal health department said yesterday. That is a jump of 224 from the previous day. Seven people have died.
Anyone entering South Australia and Western Australia from tomorrow must isolate themselves for 14 days, measures already taken in Tasmania and the Northern Territory. Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said his government plans to acquire hotels to isolate people, and might turn Rottnest Island, a tourism hotspot 19km off the coast from Perth, into a quarantine zone.
Critical mining, oil and gas operations would continue, with about 2,500 resources sector workers continuing to travel to Western Australia from interstate, the Australian Associated Press reported.
The crowds at Bondi Beach, and images of bustling bars and restaurants across Australia, have maddened politicians, who have repeatedly asked citizens to stay 1.5 meters apart from each other. Outdoor gatherings are capped at 500 people, and indoor gatherings of more than 100 people are banned.
“We must remember first and foremost this is a health crisis,” Morrison said yesterday as he announced a second stimulus package aimed at limiting the economic havoc of the outbreak. “The health battle is the battle all Australians are enlisted in while we fight this crisis.”
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the A$66 billion (US$38.23 billion) plan brought government and central bank measures to support the economy to A$189 billion — or nearly 10 percent of GDP.
“These extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and we face a global challenge like we have never faced before,” he told reporters in Canberra.
“Today’s announcement will provide hope and support for millions of Australians at a time when they need it most,” he said.
Small businesses and nonprofits would receive cash subsidies of up to A$100,000, unemployment payments would be temporarily doubled and pensioners would receive A$750 cash.
Workers whose income has fallen by at least 20 percent due to the coronavirus outbreak would be able to access their retirement funds early, with those facing hardship allowed to withdraw up to A$20,000 over two years.
Frydenberg said the economic shock was now expected to be “deeper, wider and longer” than was believed just 10 days ago and additional measures would be required.
The country appears poised to slip into recession as a result of the coronavirus outbreak after a record 29-year run of economic growth.
Additional reporting by AFP
TikTok moderators were told to suppress videos from users who appeared too ugly, poor or disabled, as part of the company’s efforts to curate an aspirational air in the videos it promotes, according to new documents published by the Intercept news site. The documents detail how moderators for the social video app were instructed to select content for the influential “For You” feed, an algorithmic timeline that is most users’ first port of call when they open the app. As a result, being selected for For You can drive huge numbers of views to a given video, but the selection criteria
EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year. As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest. However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within
In many parts of the world, wintertime tends to be when people get sick from viruses that cause colds and influenza. The illness COVID-19 broke out during China’s winter and spread in Iran, Italy and the rest of Europe as those countries endured their coldest months. As Australia heads into winter, what could this mean for the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19? Experts have said that cooler temperatures can affect the behavior and spread of a virus in three interconnected ways: First, temperatures can affect the virus directly. Some viruses might have a temperature range where they can survive for longer and
PROTESTS AMID COVID-19: Japanese and South Koreans are moving campaigns from the streets, while one group in Seoul has turned to the courts, suing the government Young climate activists in Asia are changing tactics, filing lawsuits and developing coordinated online protests, a shift that is accelerating as leaders urge people to avoid public gatherings because of the spread of the coronavirus. In Japan, students earlier this month protested in the streets outside a bank that funds coal projects. Now, Isao Sakai, one of the founding members of Fridays for Future Tokyo, said the group is working on ways to develop effective online campaigns. “We are considering shifting our strategy to more online action” because of the virus, Sakai, 19, said by telephone yesterday. However, “if things do not