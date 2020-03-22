Virus Outbreak: Negotiations lag on emergency stimulus package for the US

US lawmakers urgently negotiating a US$1 trillion emergency package to salvage an economy ravaged by COVID-19 missed a Republican-imposed deadline to reach an agreement by the end of Friday.

US Senate Republicans were seeking a rapid deal to hold a final vote tomorrow on a bill aimed at allocating vast sums of federal funds to US households, as well as for industries that help form the backbone of a suddenly teetering economy.

However, Democrats have been pushing for stronger worker protections and more substantial outlays for families devastated by the crisis, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying that the Republican package was “inadequate” for millions of Americans facing dire straits.

The negotiations stalled, despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell setting a Friday night deadline.

Senators said that they would work through the weekend, and if a deal was struck yesterday, then a first procedural vote would likely be held today.

Negotiators held talks with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials to thrash out a compromise over the massive intervention.

McConnell’s proposal includes one-time “recovery rebates” of up to US$1,200 for most adults, and hundreds of billions of US dollars in loan guarantees to industries affected by the crisis, including airlines and small businesses.

“That would allow a bipartisan package focused on immediate challenges to pass the Senate Monday” before it goes to the US House of Representatives, McConnell said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined some of the negotiations by telephone and later said that McConnell’s proposal “puts corporations ahead of working people.”

“As written, it is a nonstarter,” she said in a letter to Democratic colleagues.

Schumer, warning that more dramatic assistance would be necessary, called for a beefed-up worker support plan.

He said that McConnell’s bid insufficiently addresses the chronic shortage of intensive care beds, ventilator machines, masks and other medical equipment.

Republicans have signaled that they could come back with an additional emergency funding bill after this “phase three” legislation passes Congress, but Schumer rejected that approach.

“We’re going to have to work across the aisle … to produce momentous legislation in the span of a few days,” Schumer said. “We will do it, because we must do it.”