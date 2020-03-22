Virus Outbreak: Drive-throughs help people in the US cope with virus

Reuters





Father Scott Holmer on Friday sat on a chair in his church’s parking lot in Bowie, Maryland, administering confession to worshippers car by car, at times leaning forward as he struggled to hear them from the 1.8m distance imposed by social distancing rules.

After the Catholic church of St Edward the Confessor had to close its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, Holmer said that he got the idea of offering drive-through confessions after learning about South Korea’s drive-through testing.

“Then I grabbed some cones, the sign and the chair, put them out in the parking lot and just sat there,” he told reporters.

A sign at strip club Little Darlings advertises “coronavirus-free lap dances” in Las Vegas on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Few cars stopped by earlier this week, but things changed after a video of the drive-through confessions went viral.

“Last night I just lost count,” Holmer said on Friday. “We went for about an hour, just hearing confessions coming through the line.”

If it rains, confession is canceled, the church’s Web site said.

Drive-throughs, drive-ins and similar initiatives are popping up across the US in an attempt to fill the void left by shuttered businesses, churches and other gathering places as US officials ordered strict restrictions to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

In Great Barrington, Massachusetts, a library has transformed its parking lot into a makeshift drive-in where patrons can pick up books after placing their order online.

Customers still have to get out of their vehicle to collect the books, but gloved staffers sanitize all items before placing them on carts just outside the building, Great Barrington Libraries director Amanda DeGiorgis said.

The response so far has been “amazing,” she said. “People have called already, they’re so happy to have access to the books.”

Massachusetts has not yet told nonessential businesses to limit in-office personnel, but has prohibited gatherings of more than 25 people and on-premises consumption of food or drink at bars and restaurants, among other measures.

In Las Vegas, gentlemen’s club Little Darlings was not only staying open, but was planning to launch drive-through peep shows this weekend that customers can watch from their vehicles.

“As silly as it sounds, the world can’t stop turning for a cold, so we have to come up with something to cater to those guests who are a little more sensitive to the issues,” Little Darlings director of operations Ryan Carlson said by telephone.

Little Darlings was the only adult club still open in Las Vegas, Carlson said, but added that it was not immediately clear if the business would be able to keep operating after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced on Twitter that he had issued an emergency declaration directing all nonessential businesses to close.

The club was implementing US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, with staffers washing their hands every 30 minutes, placing seats and booths at least 1.8m apart, providing touchless hand sanitizer dispensers for guests and conducting three rounds of deep sanitation every day, Carlson said.

“At the end of the day, the government is not going to provide a bailout to adult entertainment businesses or their workers,” he said. “So our people have to be able to provide for their families.”