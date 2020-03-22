Virus Outbreak: Trump defends response, rails at reporters

UNHEALTHY DIVIDE: The US president said he believed that a combination of drugs would help treat the virus, but a top expert said that more testing was needed

AP, WASHINGTON





Defending his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump on Friday angrily attacked reporters and broke with his own health officials on the science of the outbreak.

Trump said that he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order US businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kits, ventilators and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases.

However, he gave conflicting accounts as to when he officially invoked the rarely used order — and even if he had ultimately done so — and did not specify which companies he was marshaling for the effort.

US President Donald Trump, right, argues with NBC journalist Peter Alexander, second right, at a daily briefing on COVID-19 at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP

Trump had earlier in the week said that he would tap the act as needed; he then added on Friday that he has put that “in gear.”

The president also announced an effective closure of the US border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.

The US is also suspending interest on student loans to help young people cope with job losses and the financial crunch.

As the US Congress debated a financial relief package that could reach US$1 trillion, officials again urged Americans to maintain “social distancing.”

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci applauded strict new measures put in place by the governors of California and New York to limit mobility.

However, Trump and Fauci broke openly during the White House briefing on the possible effectiveness of new drugs being explored to treat the virus.

Trump said that he believed that a combination of medications he announced on Thursday would work to treat the virus.

Fauci said that no such declaration could be made without testing, again highlighting the sharp divide between data-driven health officials and a president who admits he follows his gut.

Trump spent much of the Friday briefing in a fury, sparring with reporters he deemed overly critical of the response. He also again painted an unrealistically rosy picture of the outlook, as doctors and nurses have already made desperate appeals for help even as the anticipated wave of new patients has yet to hit.

Trump scoffed at questions about continued testing shortfalls and deficiencies in medical supplies, suggesting that even mentioning the issues was problematic.

When asked to speak directly to those marooned at home and frightened, Trump voiced objection to the question itself.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump said.

“I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people,” he added. “The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope. And you’re doing sensationalism.”

US Vice President Mike Pence, when asked the same question later in the briefing, said: “Don’t be afraid, be vigilant.”

More than 200 people have died from COVID-19 in the US and sickness from the disease is on the rise, with hospitals at risk of being overrun.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he implored Trump during a telephone call on Friday morning to invoke the Korean War-era act immediately to order the manufacture of ventilators and other critically needed medical gear.

The president told Schumer he would and then could be heard on the telephone yelling to someone in his office to do it now, Schumer’s spokesman Justin Goodman said.

Later at the briefing, Trump said that he had actually activated the measure on Thursday night.

However, he declined to reveal any companies that he had ordered to step up production and then walked back his claim, saying: “You know, so far, we haven’t had to” because companies are volunteering.