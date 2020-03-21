World News Quick Take

Agencies





RUSSIA

Virus vaccines tested

Scientists have begun testing potential COVID-19 vaccines on animals in a laboratory in Siberia, the consumer health regulator said yesterday. Scientists in the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Center in Novosibirsk have developed vaccine prototypes based on six different technological platforms, and began tests on Monday to try to work out how effective they are, the regulator said. “Most often, laboratory mice and rats are used for such studies. Ferrets, lower primates and other special lines of laboratory animals are also used.” Scientists expect it to be possible to start providing a vaccine in the last quarter of the year, the regulator added.

GERMANY

Raids target banned group

Authorities on Thursday conducted raids in 10 states at premises linked to a group accused of pursuing a mix of anti-government and racist ideology. Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Horst Seehofer issued a ban on United German Peoples and Tribes, an organization that rejects the authority of the state. The ministry said that about 400 police officers had seized firearms, propaganda material and small amounts of drugs during the raids on the homes of 21 leading members of the group. “We are dealing with a group that distributes racist and anti-Semitic writings, and in doing so systematically poisons our free society,” Seehofer said in a statement.

EUROPEAN UNION

Netflix to reduce traffic

Netflix Inc has agreed to reduce its streaming traffic in Europe by about 25 percent for the next month, an attempt to relieve networks strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. The move follows discussions between European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton and Netflix chief executive officer Reed Hastings. “Netflix has decided to begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. “We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent.” The amount of time people spent streaming spiked by more than 20 percent worldwide last weekend.

BRAZIL

President’s son angers PRC

The son of President Jair Bolsonaro has joined US President Donald Trump in criticizing China over the spread of COVID-19, prompting demands from Beijing for an apology. Eduardo Bolsonaro, a 35-year-old lawmaker, on Tuesday accused China of concealing information about the spread of COVID-19, saying its actions were similar to what “the Soviet dictatorship” did during the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. “Once again, a dictatorship preferred to hide something serious to avoid criticism, when it could have saved countless lives,” he wrote on Twitter. “China is guilty and freedom would be the solution.” Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming (楊萬明) demanded an apology from the lawmaker on Twitter.

UNITED STATES

County to test all residents

With COVID-19 testing still a shambles, one county in Colorado has decided to take matters into its own hands. Public health officials in San Miguel County have teamed up with biotech company United Biomedical Inc to collect blood samples for a COVID-19 antibody test and provide free screenings to all 8,200 residents. “We are in the middle of nowhere, 65 miles [105km] from a hospital,” San Miguel County Public Health Medical Officer Sharon Grundy said. “You have to learn how to be self-sufficient.”

NEW ZEALAND

Testing shows biggest surge

The nation has recorded its biggest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, with 11 new positive tests. There were no cases of community transmission, health officials said, urging residents to self-isolate if they fear they are a risk to the community. The number of cases has jumped in line with a huge surge of testing. Until Monday, only 524 tests had been conducted during the entire pandemic. This week, health officials increased testing rates to about 1,000 per day, with more testing centers being opened in the major centers, especially Auckland. The government expects the overall number to continue to grow as tens of thousands of citizens return home.

UNITED STATES

‘Miracle’ calf born to sea cow

A pregnant cow who swam 6.4km to shore after being swept away by Hurricane Dorian in September last year has given birth to a “miracle” calf. A photograph of the “sea calf” was posted on Monday on Facebook by Ranch Solutions, a group hired to return the pregnant cow back home to North Carolina’s Cedar Island. The cow, named “Dori,” was one of three swept away by Dorian that were found in the state’s Outer Banks, the Charlotte Observer reported. When Hurricane Dorian generated a 2m “mini tsunami,” it washed the calf’s mother and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.

QATAR

Virus hits migrant workers

The nation’s old industrial zone has emerged as a hot spot for the coronavirus, putting at risk many migrant workers who live and work in the area of car service centers, warehouses and small shops. The government on Thursday reported eight more infections to take its tally to 460, the highest number among the Persian Gulf states. Government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater told a news conference that the new cases included two Qataris who had been in Europe, with the rest migrant workers. The country relies on about 2 million migrant workers for the bulk of its labor force, mainly from Asian countries.

KENYA

Roses destroyed over virus

The nation’s flower industry, the largest exporter of blooms to Europe, is staring at a “disaster” if disruptions caused by the pandemic continue for just two months. Farms are exporting only 20 percent of the 54 tonnes of cut flowers that they would normally send daily to eurozone markets, Kenya Flower Council CEO Clement Tulezi said. The rest are “being destroyed,” Tulezi said in an interview on Thursday in Nairobi. “There is no demand in Europe. Almost the entire market has collapsed. Technically, our industry is on lockdown.”