RUSSIA
Virus vaccines tested
Scientists have begun testing potential COVID-19 vaccines on animals in a laboratory in Siberia, the consumer health regulator said yesterday. Scientists in the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Center in Novosibirsk have developed vaccine prototypes based on six different technological platforms, and began tests on Monday to try to work out how effective they are, the regulator said. “Most often, laboratory mice and rats are used for such studies. Ferrets, lower primates and other special lines of laboratory animals are also used.” Scientists expect it to be possible to start providing a vaccine in the last quarter of the year, the regulator added.
GERMANY
Raids target banned group
Authorities on Thursday conducted raids in 10 states at premises linked to a group accused of pursuing a mix of anti-government and racist ideology. Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Horst Seehofer issued a ban on United German Peoples and Tribes, an organization that rejects the authority of the state. The ministry said that about 400 police officers had seized firearms, propaganda material and small amounts of drugs during the raids on the homes of 21 leading members of the group. “We are dealing with a group that distributes racist and anti-Semitic writings, and in doing so systematically poisons our free society,” Seehofer said in a statement.
EUROPEAN UNION
Netflix to reduce traffic
Netflix Inc has agreed to reduce its streaming traffic in Europe by about 25 percent for the next month, an attempt to relieve networks strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. The move follows discussions between European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton and Netflix chief executive officer Reed Hastings. “Netflix has decided to begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. “We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent.” The amount of time people spent streaming spiked by more than 20 percent worldwide last weekend.
BRAZIL
President’s son angers PRC
The son of President Jair Bolsonaro has joined US President Donald Trump in criticizing China over the spread of COVID-19, prompting demands from Beijing for an apology. Eduardo Bolsonaro, a 35-year-old lawmaker, on Tuesday accused China of concealing information about the spread of COVID-19, saying its actions were similar to what “the Soviet dictatorship” did during the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. “Once again, a dictatorship preferred to hide something serious to avoid criticism, when it could have saved countless lives,” he wrote on Twitter. “China is guilty and freedom would be the solution.” Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming (楊萬明) demanded an apology from the lawmaker on Twitter.
UNITED STATES
County to test all residents
With COVID-19 testing still a shambles, one county in Colorado has decided to take matters into its own hands. Public health officials in San Miguel County have teamed up with biotech company United Biomedical Inc to collect blood samples for a COVID-19 antibody test and provide free screenings to all 8,200 residents. “We are in the middle of nowhere, 65 miles [105km] from a hospital,” San Miguel County Public Health Medical Officer Sharon Grundy said. “You have to learn how to be self-sufficient.”
NEW ZEALAND
Testing shows biggest surge
The nation has recorded its biggest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, with 11 new positive tests. There were no cases of community transmission, health officials said, urging residents to self-isolate if they fear they are a risk to the community. The number of cases has jumped in line with a huge surge of testing. Until Monday, only 524 tests had been conducted during the entire pandemic. This week, health officials increased testing rates to about 1,000 per day, with more testing centers being opened in the major centers, especially Auckland. The government expects the overall number to continue to grow as tens of thousands of citizens return home.
UNITED STATES
‘Miracle’ calf born to sea cow
A pregnant cow who swam 6.4km to shore after being swept away by Hurricane Dorian in September last year has given birth to a “miracle” calf. A photograph of the “sea calf” was posted on Monday on Facebook by Ranch Solutions, a group hired to return the pregnant cow back home to North Carolina’s Cedar Island. The cow, named “Dori,” was one of three swept away by Dorian that were found in the state’s Outer Banks, the Charlotte Observer reported. When Hurricane Dorian generated a 2m “mini tsunami,” it washed the calf’s mother and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.
QATAR
Virus hits migrant workers
The nation’s old industrial zone has emerged as a hot spot for the coronavirus, putting at risk many migrant workers who live and work in the area of car service centers, warehouses and small shops. The government on Thursday reported eight more infections to take its tally to 460, the highest number among the Persian Gulf states. Government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater told a news conference that the new cases included two Qataris who had been in Europe, with the rest migrant workers. The country relies on about 2 million migrant workers for the bulk of its labor force, mainly from Asian countries.
KENYA
Roses destroyed over virus
The nation’s flower industry, the largest exporter of blooms to Europe, is staring at a “disaster” if disruptions caused by the pandemic continue for just two months. Farms are exporting only 20 percent of the 54 tonnes of cut flowers that they would normally send daily to eurozone markets, Kenya Flower Council CEO Clement Tulezi said. The rest are “being destroyed,” Tulezi said in an interview on Thursday in Nairobi. “There is no demand in Europe. Almost the entire market has collapsed. Technically, our industry is on lockdown.”
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but
‘SOCIAL DISTANCING’: The prime minister said that Australians should stay a meter apart from each other and try not to shake hands to reduce transmission Australia is to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers arriving from midnight yesterday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days, mirroring restrictions in nearby New Zealand aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures after a meeting with a newly formed national cabinet, dubbed the coronavirus “war Cabinet.” The strict measures were designed to slow the spread of the global pandemic across Australia and help the country “flatten the peak” of the virus, Morrison told a news conference. “To help stay ahead of this curve, we will impose a universal precautionary self-isolation
PRESSURE: Nurses and doctors have been under strain and some of them have been infected, the city’s governor said, urging residents to stay home Indonesia’s capital is to close all schools and has ordered remote teaching for at least two weeks starting next week to curb the spread of COVID-19, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said yesterday. The world’s fourth-most populous country on Friday reported 35 new coronavirus cases, including two toddlers, bringing its total to 69. At least four people have died of the virus. The doubling of confirmed infections had already triggered some schools to announce closures ahead of Baswedan’s announcement, while some companies had also suggested employees work from home. Out of 69 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide, an unspecified number of people were detected in