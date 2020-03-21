Virus Outbreak: US virus lockdowns see proliferation of curbside beer sales

AP, WAKE FOREST, North Carolina





Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, but with COVID-19 popping up all over the US a trip to your favorite bar is not in the offing. So breweries are stepping up, offering curbside growlers to stave off the grumbling.

Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday issued an executive order closing all restaurants and bars, except for takeout, but instead of grumbling, Tar Heels are growling.

A number of other US states have put similar measures in place, but where one door shuts, another door may open, and breweries are finding that is a car door.

White Street Brewery in downtown Wake Forest is offering curbside service for people who bring in growler bottles to be filled with their signature tap beers. They also offer two-pint cans called “crowlers.”

Manager Rene Betancourt said that the gesture is the brewery’s way of showing appreciation for its customers, while helping to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Beer isn’t a necessity, but beer is a social thing,” Betancourt said. “So, the fact that we’re having to distance ourselves from each other, and those opportunities are being taken away, I think that is affecting a lot of people.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough, and the vast majority recover in several weeks, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia.

To help customers make up for some of the fun they are missing from prohibited bar gatherings — and to give a boost to flagging business — Austin Beerworks in Texas posted online a photograph of brightly colored cans and bottles stacked up at a new makeshift drive-through.

“In accordance with new rules, our taproom is now only able to offer Beer-To-Go,” the brewery said on Twiiter. “We set up a drive through tent and are working on preordering online.”

“The brewery/tasting room may be closed for on premise fun; however, you can head on over to #wolfcreekscv for drive through 6-packs, merch, and some delicious food,” Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia, California, tweeted.

Meanwhile, beer drinkers in Alabama rejoiced when the state on Tuesday issued an emergency rule allowing curbside sales of unopened alcohol at restaurants and bars.

The move came after Alabama shut down 78 state-run liquor stores.

In Wake Forest, chiropodist Jim Judge usually visits White Street Brewery a couple of times a week. So, he popped in to pick up three crowlers to take home.

“Beer is up there with whiskey — which I can’t get here,” Judge said when asked where beer ranked on his list of necessities.

“Absolutely above toilet paper right now. Without a doubt,” he said.