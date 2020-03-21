The Irish health service has been inundated with offers from former healthcare professionals prepared to return to front-line service to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, a day after the government made its call to arms.
About 24,000 people responded to a call for retired doctors, nurses, therapists and university students with sufficient skills to register with the health service so they can be pressed into service as they are needed in the weeks ahead.
About 65,000 nurses and midwives are practicing in Ireland, with 15,000 doctors registered to work, 7,000 of whom are currently doing so, data showed.
Irish Minister for Health Simon Harris on Monday said that there would be no financial limits to the recruitment program and no constraint on the numbers to be hired, telling prospective candidates: “Your country needs you.”
“The huge response to this call is a testament to the solidarity of Irish people and we wish to thank those who have put themselves forward to work with us during these unprecedented circumstances,” Irish Health Service Executive National Director of Human Resources Anne Marie Hoey said in a statement.
The recruitment effort is drawing medical personnel back to the nation from Canada and Australia, where many young Irish medical professionals find work after they complete their training.
Anthony O’Connor, a member of the Irish Medical Organisation consultant committee, told broadcaster RTE that he knew of an Irish doctor in Perth, Australia, along with 24 colleagues, who intended to return to “serve their country.”
Other recruits include Roisin Doherty, the wife of Sinn Fein Teachta Dala Pearse Doherty, who is returning to work as a nurse.
The nation has 292 confirmed cases, but Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said that the government expects that to rise to at least 15,000 by the end of this month.
