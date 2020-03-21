Urban gardens take root in Johannesburg neighborhood

JOHANNESBURG





Whenever people walked by the overgrown bowling green in Johannesburg’s working-class Bertrams neighborhood, they saw an eyesore, but Refiloe Molefe saw a chance to feed her community.

The 60-year-old former nurse has been farming on the 500m2 bowling green for more than a decade, after she asked the city for food for the nursery that she was running for 15 children.

The authorities had none to give her, so she requested the land to grow her own instead.

“We might not have money, but we have land and food — and to garden here is our therapy,” Molefe said, crushing a piece of rosemary between her fingers before smelling the leaves and smiling.

Seed by seed, Johannesburg — a city known for high crime levels and rapid urbanization — is becoming home to a crop of urban farmers fighting concrete to grow fruit and vegetables so that they can feed their families and neighbors.

The UN estimates that two-thirds of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050, up from 56 percent today.

Africa is the continent that is urbanizing the fastest, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Johannesburg, with a population of more than 4.4 million according to the most recent census data, has grown nearly 40 percent since the previous census in 2001.

“There are people from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Nigeria and Malawi here. We have the opportunity to grow food together, to live together and to eat together,” Molefe said. “But we need land to do this.”

There are about 300 urban farms in Johannesburg, Johannesburg City Government spokesman Nthatisi Modingoane said.

“More are sprouting up,” food security researcher Brittany Kesselman said. “We are seeing farms in schools, churches, clinics, rooftops and backyards.”

“It is a challenge, but urban farmers are bravely fighting hunger in Johannesburg,” added Kesselman, who is also a raw food chef.

More than 40 percent of Johannesburg households are food insecure, meaning that they are unable to access affordable and nutritious food, urban development think tank the South African Cities Network said.

Urban green spaces can bring substantial benefits to cities, including cooling the outside air, filtering pollution, providing refuge from noise and reducing depression, anxiety and stress, the WHO said.

For Molefe, her garden is also where she nurtures a community.

On a single day, she was visited by a chef cooking with organic produce, a Kenyan woman whose husband asks specifically for Molefe’s fresh vegetables and two students returning from a trance party where they sold Molefe’s vegetable juices.

Students from the nearby universities also popped in and out, some to farm and others to collect vegetables.

“Our students are so hungry,” Molefe said. “How can they study if they are hungry?”

Any excess produce she puts in a vehicle — along with expired, but edible food collected from supermarkets by a local charity — and drives around the city handing out food to the homeless.

Molefe has hit some obstacles: crops destroyed by hailstorms, the occasional theft of her equipment and funding challenges.

Each time, she has been able to buy new seeds and tools with the help of prize money from various awards, including one given to her by European food company Nestle.

Through all of the challenges, it is her garden that gets her up every day.