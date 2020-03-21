Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of the Persian New Year holiday, yesterday said that US sanctions have forced the country to become self-sufficient as he called on Iranians to preserve unity.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have increased since 2018 when US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and reimposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy.
“Iran benefited from America’s sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas,” said Khamenei, who looked healthy despite rumors that he had contracted COVID-19.
On Wednesday, officials close to Khamenei denied the rumors.
US sanctions, combined with pandemic’s economic impact, have bitten deeply into Iran’s economy, causing a price spiral and a slump in the value of the rial.
Iranian officials have blamed the sanctions for hampering Tehran’s efforts to contain the speedy spread of the virus across the country.
On March 9, Khamenei’s office announced that his annual speech in the city of Mashhad for the Persian New Year holiday had been canceled to prevent further COVID-19 cases in the Middle East’s worst-affected country.
“Last year was a tumultuous year for the Iranian nation. It was a year that began with the floods and that ended with the coronavirus ... but we will overcome all hardships with unity,” Khamenei said.
He named the new Iranian year “The year of boosting production.”
In a separate message for the Iranian New Year Nowruz, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iranians would overcome the pandemic with unity, praising doctors and nurses for their courage in fighting the disease.
“Our nation has managed to reach its goals, despite difficulties... Iran will overcome the coronavirus with unity,” Rouhani said in his televised speech.
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but
‘SOCIAL DISTANCING’: The prime minister said that Australians should stay a meter apart from each other and try not to shake hands to reduce transmission Australia is to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers arriving from midnight yesterday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days, mirroring restrictions in nearby New Zealand aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures after a meeting with a newly formed national cabinet, dubbed the coronavirus “war Cabinet.” The strict measures were designed to slow the spread of the global pandemic across Australia and help the country “flatten the peak” of the virus, Morrison told a news conference. “To help stay ahead of this curve, we will impose a universal precautionary self-isolation
PRESSURE: Nurses and doctors have been under strain and some of them have been infected, the city’s governor said, urging residents to stay home Indonesia’s capital is to close all schools and has ordered remote teaching for at least two weeks starting next week to curb the spread of COVID-19, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said yesterday. The world’s fourth-most populous country on Friday reported 35 new coronavirus cases, including two toddlers, bringing its total to 69. At least four people have died of the virus. The doubling of confirmed infections had already triggered some schools to announce closures ahead of Baswedan’s announcement, while some companies had also suggested employees work from home. Out of 69 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide, an unspecified number of people were detected in