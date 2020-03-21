Countries worldwide view the death penalty differently

AFP, PARIS





India, where four men were hanged yesterday for a 2012 gang rape and murder, is among the minority of countries to retain the death penalty.

Nearly three-quarters of world’s 195 states have either abolished the punishment or not carried it out over the past decade, rights group Amnesty International said.

China remains the top executioner, followed by Iran.

However, by the end of 2018, 106 countries had completely abolished the death penalty for all crimes, Amnesty said.

Close to half of them were in Europe and Central Asia.

Another 36 countries retained the death penalty in law, but had not carried out executions for at least 10 years.

Burkina Faso abolished the death penalty in its penal code in June 2018. In February, the Gambia declared a moratorium on executions, as did Malaysia in July.

Guinea and Mongolia abolished it for all crimes in 2017.

At least 690 executions were known to have taken place globally in 2018, a decrease of 31 percent from 2017, Amnesty said.

The figure, the lowest Amnesty had recorded in the past decade, did not include the “thousands” of secret executions believed to have been carried out in China.

Last year’s known executions were in 20 countries, with at least 253 recorded in Iran alone.

Nonetheless, Iran accounted for more than one-third of the executions recorded in 2018.

Top executioners China and Iran were followed by Saudi Arabia (149), Vietnam (85), Iraq (52) and Egypt (43).

Taiwan, Botswana, Sudan and Thailand all resumed executions, but only accounted for six of the global total.

For the 10th consecutive year, the US was the only country on the American continent to execute prisoners, putting to death 25 — two more than in 2017.

Almost 400 people are on death row in India.