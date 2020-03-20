World News Quick Take

Agencies





ISRAEL

Shut Knesset sparks anger

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday abruptly adjourned all parliamentary meetings until next week, apparently a response to COVID-19, in a move that froze opposition efforts to discuss bills seeking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ouster. The decision drew angry accusations from Netanyahu’s opponents that the embattled prime minister is using the coronavirus crisis to cement his hold on power. Netanyahu’s rival vowed to challenge the parliamentary delay in the Supreme Court, while President Reuven Rivlin, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, said the nation’s democratic system was being threatened. “We must not let this crisis, as serious as it is, harm our democratic system,” Rivlin said, as he implored Edelstein to ensure parliamentary activity.

DENMARK

Home test kits to track virus

The government is to start offering take-home kits to collect samples to test for COVID-19 to get a better view of its spread, health authorities said on Wednesday. Patients who contact a clinic about respiratory symptoms can have a relative pick up a test and collect a sample at home, which the clinic would forward to a lab, they said. “It’s also important to have an impression of the level of transmission going on in society among those who have mild symptoms and are never referred to a hospital,” said Tyra Grove Krause, head of the infectious epidemiology and prevention unit at the State Serum Institute, a Ministry of Health unit.

UNITED STATES

Hospital ship coming to NYC

The Navy hospital ship Comfort is being dispatched to New York City, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters in Albany on Wednesday. The floating hospital, which has previously been sent to disaster zones such as post-Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and Haiti, can help free 1,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, Cuomo said. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Tuesday told reporters that hospital ships are not equipped to handle infectious disease patients, but could provide care for trauma victims, allowing more beds in hospitals for those with COVID-19.

MEXICO

No airport shutdown

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday ruled out closing airports and other tough measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is trying to prevent a complete shutdown of the economy that would hurt the poor. In sharp contrast with the policies implemented by most of its neighbors, the nation for the moment would not bow to pressure to shut its airports, restaurants and curtail social life because it needs to defend economic activity, Lopez Obrador said at a daily news conference in Mexico City.

UNITED STATES

No sharing: cannabis group

To avoid COVID-19 spreading, marijuana smokers should avoid sharing joints and should favor edible products, cannabis industry figures said on Wednesday. “As long as cultures have consumed cannabis, the practice of sharing a joint amongst friends has been a common social practice,” said Erik Altieri, executive director of the nonprofit National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “But given what we know about COVID-19 and its transmission, it would be mindful during this time to halt this behavior,” he said in a statement. He also urged users not to share tools such as bongs, water pipes or vaping pens, and to clean them with disinfectant gel.

MALAYSIA

Only 60% follow lockdown

The government has said that it would resort to deploying the army if the public continues to flout the two-week lockdown that was imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. “If there is no choice, and compliance is still at 60 to 70 percent, I believe that it’s highly likely the army will be deployed,” Minister of Defense Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters yesterday. The nation has shut schools, shops and many public services until March 31.

SOUTH KOREA

Nursing home has 74 cases

The nation yesterday posted a jump in new COVID-19 cases, reversing days of slowing infections after a new outbreak emerged in a nursing home in Daegu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 152 new cases, after the nation had recorded fewer than 100 new infections for the four days prior to Wednesday. Among the new cases, 97 are from Daegu, where the centers said that at least 74 patients at a nursing home have tested positive for the virus this week. The fresh outbreak has prompted Daegu officials to launch extensive checks on all other nursing homes, totaling more than 33,000 people.

JAPAN

Online dance defies virus

Aficionados of classical dance are using modern technology to keep their passion for the art form alive despite the pandemic. Takujiro Hanayagi, who with a fan in his hand teaches the graceful dance form known as Nihon Buyo — literally “Japanese dance” — has begun instructing his pupils via a tablet computer. “Culture shouldn’t stop because of the virus,” Hanayagi said. Students are embracing the chance to learn the dance form, which dates back to the Edo period (1603-1868). “It’s similar to how I would normally practice,” said Komaki Yamashita, who has started taking the online lessons.

THAILAND

‘Ninja robots’ aid doctors

Hospitals are deploying “ninja robots” to measure fevers and protect the health of medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic. First built to monitor recovering stroke patients, the machines have been repurposed to help fight the coronavirus. They help staff members at four Bangkok hospitals reduce their risk of infection by allowing doctors and nurses to speak to patients over a video link. “They can stand outside the room and communicate with patients inside through the robot,” Viboon Sangveraphunsiri of Chulalongkorn University said. Later models would be designed to take food and medicine to patients, and could also eventually be used to disinfect hospital wards, Viboon said. His engineering team is racing to build more “ninjas” — named for their matte black exterior — for another 10 hospitals across the nation.

SOUTH AFRICA

Virus shuts bars overnight

The government on Wednesday ordered bars and restaurants to close at night and limit the number of patrons to 50 people during the day as it ratcheted up its response to the pandemic. International flight routes and schools had already been shut, and now bars and restaurants that sell liquor must remain closed from 6pm to 9am, it said. The order from Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma came after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a national state of disaster.