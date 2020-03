Virus Outbreak: Cats, PJs unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette

Reuters, OAKLAND, California





Andre Hilden, a data architecture consultant in Oakland, California, missed a memo from his company last week requiring employees to use videoconferencing for all meetings while working from home.

“I wasn’t showered. I wasn’t shaved. I was dressed, fortunately. And my cat was on top of me,” Hilden said.

He later saw new rules set out in the memo banned pets at the virtual meetings.

A computer screen shows a technical glitch during a videoconferencing session with Impossible Foods vice president of communications Jennifer Appelgren on Zoom in Redwood City, California, on Friday last week. Photo: Reuters

With large swaths of employees in the US starting to work from home to help contain the spread of COVID-19, some companies are encouraging, or even requiring, employees to go on camera. It is a way to stay connected, and maybe, for some, a way to make sure employees at least look focused on work.

Justin Uberti, who helped Google develop the technology standard for Web video chat, said on Twitter on Monday that it would be the biggest day for “video conferencing in the history of Earth. By a long shot.”

However, the boom is catching some off guard as they grapple with etiquette.

Hilden’s Silicon Valley clients that day were understanding about his feline companion as many bring their pets to their real offices. However, Hilden said his company serves many clients in the Midwest where business norms are stricter and pets on a video call could be viewed as inappropriate.

David Wu, from venture capital firm Maveron, said he dresses to make a good impression even on video calls.

“But that can be different depending on the audience,” he said.

Entrepreneurs see him in a T-shirt, while investors will probably see a dress shirt.

“But always with sweatpants these days,” he added.

At Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, principal Katherine Caputo said enforcing the school dress code via videoconference helps keep students focused, even if they are pairing sanctioned tops with pajama bottoms.

“I’m not going to enforce something I can’t see,” she said.

A standard background, with school logo, helps cut distraction.

Ginger Rowe, the owner of Time Out Clothing in Los Gatos, California — home to Netflix corporate headquarters — is using the #workfromhome hashtag to market business casual outfits on Instagram.

Rowe said she was looking for creative ways to help her survive the hardest time she has experienced since she opened shop 26 years ago.

Unfortunately for Impossible Foods executive Jessica Appelgren, the blades of grass in her backdrop during her team’s call via videoconferencing app Zoom last week did not stay in the background as her computer could not handle the function.

“You could see the backdrop through my eyes,” said Appelgren, vice president of communications. “I just looked like an alien.”