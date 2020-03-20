Staff members who worked while sick at multiple long-term care facilities contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable elderly people in the Seattle area, US federal health officials said on Wednesday.
At least 30 COVID-19 deaths have been linked to Life Care Center in Kirkland.
A report on Wednesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided the most detailed account to date of what drove the outbreak.
Photo: AFP
Public health authorities who surveyed long-term care facilities in the area found facilities did not have enough personal protective equipment or other items, such as alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
They also said nursing homes in the area are vulnerable because staff members worked with symptoms, worked in more than one facility, and sometimes did not know about or follow recommendations about protecting their eyes or being careful while in close contact with ill patients.
Nursing home officials were also slow to think that symptoms might be caused by COVID-19 and faced problems from limited testing ability, the report said.
Life Care officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the findings. Long into the outbreak, facility officials said they did not have enough tests for residents and that staff had gone untested.
Several family members and friends who visited Life Care before the outbreak said that they did not notice any unusual precautions, and none said they were asked about their health, or if they had visited China or any other countries struck by the virus.
They said visitors came in as they always did, sometimes without signing in. Staffers had only recently begun wearing masks. Moreover, organized events went on as planned, including a Feb. 26 Mardi Gras party, when residents and visitors packed into a common room, passed plates of sausage, rice and king cake, and sang as a band played When the Saints Go Marching In.
“We were all eating, drinking, singing and clapping to the music,” said Pat McCauley, who was there visiting a friend. “In hindsight, it was a real germ-fest.”
About 57 percent of the patients at the nursing home were hospitalized after getting infected. Of those, more than one in four died. No staff members died.
“The findings in this report suggest that once COVID-19 has been introduced into a long-term care facility, it has the potential to result in high attack rates among residents, staff members and visitors,” the report says. “In the context of rapidly escalating COVID-19 outbreaks in much of the United States, it is critical that long-term care facilities implement active measures to prevent introduction of COVID-19.”
Infected staff members included those working in physical therapy, occupational therapy and nursing and nursing assistants.
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES: The lockdown was leaked, triggering panic buying and sending people rushing to bus stations as they anticipated restrictions in movement Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to place about 12 million people in Metro Manila on lockdown and largely suspend government work for a month in an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Duterte on Thursday said that he was suspending domestic travel to and from Metro Manila from Sunday to April 14, and restricting entry of travelers from nations that had recorded local transmissions of the coronavirus. Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez, in a televised briefing yesterday, said that a 60-day price freeze on basic goods is in effect in Metro Manila to prevent a sharp rise in prices. He