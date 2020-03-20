Virus Outbreak: Trump invokes emergency powers

‘IT’S A WAR’: Describing himself as a ‘wartime president,’ Donald Trump said the fight against COVID-19 would require national ‘sacrifice,’ and promised economic relief

AP, WASHINGTON





Confronting twin health and economic crises, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would invoke emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to overwhelm hospitals and other treatment centers.

Trump described himself as a “wartime president,” as virus cases surged and the markets fell, and he took a series of extraordinary steps to steady a battered nation, its day-to-day life fundamentally altered.

Most immediately, Trump said he would employ the Defense Production Act as needed, giving the government more power to steer production by private firms, and try to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies.

Trump added that he would expand the nation’s testing capacity.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development would suspend foreclosures and evictions through next month. A growing number of Americans face losing jobs, and missing rent and mortgage payments.

However, as Trump laid out efforts to steady the economy, the markets plummeted. Gone were the last of the gains that the Dow Jones Industrial Average had made since he took office.

US administration announcements came on a fast-moving day of developments across the nation’s capitol, its empty streets standing in contrast to the whirlwind of activity inside the grand spaces of the White House and the Capitol.

The US Senate was taking up a financial aid package, while the administration pushed forward its economic relief plan, which proposes US$500 billion in checks to millions of Americans, with the first checks to come on April 6 if Congress approves the plan.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly announced that the US-Canada border would be closed, except for essential personnel and for trade. The virus is afflicting people in both countries.

The White House urged hospitals to cancel all elective surgeries to reduce the risk of being overwhelmed by rising cases.

Asked why a number of celebrities, such as professional basketball players, seemed to have easier access to diagnostic tests than ordinary citizens, Trump said: “Perhaps that’s the story of life.”

“I’ve heard that happens on occasion,” he said.

Trump dismissed talk from US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, who suggested that the nation could face 20 percent unemployment at least in the short term.

That is an “absolute total worst-case scenario,” Trump said. “We’re no way near it.”

The US administration has told Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people and the elderly to stay home, while a pointed reminder was given to millennials to follow the guidelines and avoid social gatherings.

Trump likened the effort to the measures taken during World War II and said it would require national “sacrifice.”

“It’s a war,” he said. “I view it as a, in a sense, a wartime president. It’s a very tough situation.”

The president also employed more nativist, us-vs-them rhetoric at the briefing, continuing his recent habit of referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus,” which has been sharply criticized as racist.

“It’s not racist at all,” Trump said. “It comes from China, that’s all.”

He was asked about a report that a White House aide had referred to the virus as the “Kung flu” when talking to an Asian-American reporter and Trump did not signal disapproval of the offensive term.

The Defense Production Act gives the president a broad set of authorities to shape the domestic industrial base so that it is capable of providing essential materials and goods needed in a national security crisis.

The law allows the president to require businesses and corporations to prioritize and accept contracts for required materials and services. It also allows the president to provide incentives for the domestic industrial base to expand the production and supply of critical materials and goods, according to a March 2 report by the Congressional Research Service.

Trump also said he would soon invoke a rarely used federal statute that would enable the US to tighten controls along the southwest border because of COVID-19, based on a recommendation of the US surgeon general.