Confronting twin health and economic crises, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would invoke emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to overwhelm hospitals and other treatment centers.
Trump described himself as a “wartime president,” as virus cases surged and the markets fell, and he took a series of extraordinary steps to steady a battered nation, its day-to-day life fundamentally altered.
Most immediately, Trump said he would employ the Defense Production Act as needed, giving the government more power to steer production by private firms, and try to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies.
Trump added that he would expand the nation’s testing capacity.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development would suspend foreclosures and evictions through next month. A growing number of Americans face losing jobs, and missing rent and mortgage payments.
However, as Trump laid out efforts to steady the economy, the markets plummeted. Gone were the last of the gains that the Dow Jones Industrial Average had made since he took office.
US administration announcements came on a fast-moving day of developments across the nation’s capitol, its empty streets standing in contrast to the whirlwind of activity inside the grand spaces of the White House and the Capitol.
The US Senate was taking up a financial aid package, while the administration pushed forward its economic relief plan, which proposes US$500 billion in checks to millions of Americans, with the first checks to come on April 6 if Congress approves the plan.
Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly announced that the US-Canada border would be closed, except for essential personnel and for trade. The virus is afflicting people in both countries.
The White House urged hospitals to cancel all elective surgeries to reduce the risk of being overwhelmed by rising cases.
Asked why a number of celebrities, such as professional basketball players, seemed to have easier access to diagnostic tests than ordinary citizens, Trump said: “Perhaps that’s the story of life.”
“I’ve heard that happens on occasion,” he said.
Trump dismissed talk from US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, who suggested that the nation could face 20 percent unemployment at least in the short term.
That is an “absolute total worst-case scenario,” Trump said. “We’re no way near it.”
The US administration has told Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people and the elderly to stay home, while a pointed reminder was given to millennials to follow the guidelines and avoid social gatherings.
Trump likened the effort to the measures taken during World War II and said it would require national “sacrifice.”
“It’s a war,” he said. “I view it as a, in a sense, a wartime president. It’s a very tough situation.”
The president also employed more nativist, us-vs-them rhetoric at the briefing, continuing his recent habit of referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus,” which has been sharply criticized as racist.
“It’s not racist at all,” Trump said. “It comes from China, that’s all.”
He was asked about a report that a White House aide had referred to the virus as the “Kung flu” when talking to an Asian-American reporter and Trump did not signal disapproval of the offensive term.
The Defense Production Act gives the president a broad set of authorities to shape the domestic industrial base so that it is capable of providing essential materials and goods needed in a national security crisis.
The law allows the president to require businesses and corporations to prioritize and accept contracts for required materials and services. It also allows the president to provide incentives for the domestic industrial base to expand the production and supply of critical materials and goods, according to a March 2 report by the Congressional Research Service.
Trump also said he would soon invoke a rarely used federal statute that would enable the US to tighten controls along the southwest border because of COVID-19, based on a recommendation of the US surgeon general.
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES: The lockdown was leaked, triggering panic buying and sending people rushing to bus stations as they anticipated restrictions in movement Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to place about 12 million people in Metro Manila on lockdown and largely suspend government work for a month in an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Duterte on Thursday said that he was suspending domestic travel to and from Metro Manila from Sunday to April 14, and restricting entry of travelers from nations that had recorded local transmissions of the coronavirus. Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez, in a televised briefing yesterday, said that a 60-day price freeze on basic goods is in effect in Metro Manila to prevent a sharp rise in prices. He