Money manager rues saliva joke

Reuters, HONG KONG





A hedge fund manager in Hong Kong has publicly apologized after a parody video of him licking his finger and wiping it on a handrail in a metro car went viral, sparking anger in the territory which is grappling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Hong Kong newspapers yesterday ran screen shots of the video in their print editions, one on its front page, while many residents took to social media to condemn the video.

“I made light of the COVID-19 situation in a parody video that was only intended for a handful of friends,” Solitude Capital Management chief investment officer Joel Werner said in a public Facebook post. “But I now realize that I shouldn’t have done that. A global pandemic is no laughing matter.”

Werner said in the post that he unreservedly apologized to anyone he might have offended, adding that he had used hand sanitizer before and after touching the pole, and had also wiped the pole with hand sanitizer afterward.

Hong Kong has 192 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with the bulk of recent infections involving people arriving from overseas.

Some Hong Kongers have expressed concern that the territory’s expatriate population has adopted fewer precautionary measures than locals — by not wearing masks for example.

A representative for Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp said that the company had reported the incident to the police.

“These acts, which ignore public morality, run counter to Hong Kong society’s determination to fight the epidemic,” MTR said in an e-mailed statement.

Werner did not immediately reply to a LinkedIn message. Telephone calls to Solitude Capital went unanswered and the fund’s Web site showed a black screen yesterday morning.

The South China Morning Post quoted Werner as saying that he had shared the video and a second clip showing him disinfecting the handrail in a private WhatsApp group with friends.

Werner told the newspaper that he spoke to the police, who told him that they were not interested in the case.