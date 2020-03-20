Italy to extend lockdown, protect business: Conte

‘STAY AT HOME’: Over the past week, police conducted checks on more than 1 million people and cited almost 50,000 for failing to stay confined to their homes

Bloomberg





Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that he would extend a nationwide lockdown that is weighing on the economy, as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Europe’s worst outbreak, with the number of deaths reaching almost 3,000.

The government would maintain its closure of virtually all retailers except for grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations beyond the original deadline of Wednesday next week, Conte said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Schools, which had been scheduled to reopen on April 3, would stay closed longer than originally planned.

“We managed to avoid the collapse of the system and the measures are working,” so the lockdown is to be extended, Conte said.

The government is working on a new decree to allow for billions of euros of public investments.

Italy has the world’s second-highest number of diagnosed cases, with more than 35,000 known infections.

The Italian government has approved a 25 billion euros package (US$27 billion) to support its strained healthcare system, while helping businesses and families counter the economic effects of the lockdown.

The government is considering tightening the existing restrictions amid concern that many Italians are not respecting rules that confine them to their homes, except for reasons related to work, health or emergencies.

“I want to appeal to the sense of responsibility of all citizens,” Italian Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese told La Repubblica newspaper.

“Stay at home, go out only if there is a strict necessity to do so,” she said.

Police ran checks on more than 1 million people between Wednesday last week and Tuesday, Lamorgese said, citing almost 50,000 for failing to respect the rules.

Possible new regulations that could be enacted by Wednesday next week include banning all outdoor sports activities, limiting citizens’ right to go out for walks, and closing grocery stores for all or part of the day on Sundays, La Repubblica reported.

Italy’s electricity consumption dropped in the past week, a first sign of the deep economic effects of the lockdown.

Calculations show a 5 percent drop in electricity on the Terna SpA network in the week through Sunday, but the grid operator estimates final figures would show that the slump is actually about 10 percent.

Conte might also extend so-called Golden Power protections, which enable the government to block foreign takeovers of Italian companies, to include all companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.