Virus Outbreak: Australia, New Zealand move to seal their borders

AFP, SYDNEY





Australia and New Zealand yesterday moved to seal off their borders, announcing unprecedented bans on entry for non-residents in the hope of stemming the rise of COVID-19 infections.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the ban on anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident coming to Australia “will be in place from 9pm tomorrow evening.”

A similar measure was announced by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who said: “I recognize how extraordinary this is. In no time in New Zealand’s history has a power like this been used.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Australia and New Zealand have announced a slew of restrictions to tackle the pandemic, but have so far stopped short of closing schools or instituting wider-ranging lockdowns.

Policymakers hope the bans will slow the rate of infection enough to avoid more draconian measures.

Australia had 642 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the total doubling roughly every three days.

New Zealand had 28 cases.

Morrison said that about 80 percent of Australia’s COVID-19 cases came from “someone who has contracted the virus overseas or someone who has had direct contact with someone who has returned from overseas.”

An opinion poll showed 69 percent of Australians backed closing the border.

Ardern said the measures would also ban visa holders.

“Today’s decision stops any tourist, or temporary visa holder such as students or temporary workers, from coming to and entering into New Zealand,” she said.