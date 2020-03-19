The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in 2017 was convicted on Tuesday of murder for helping to plan the attack.
A jury at the Old Bailey court in London — the Central Criminal Court — found Hashem Abedi, 22, guilty of 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder for those injured and one count of conspiring to cause explosions.
Relatives of some victims sobbed as the jury foreman announced the unanimous guilty verdicts.
Photo: AP
Abedi’s elder brother, Salman Abedi, died when he detonated a knapsack bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017, an attack that injured more than 260 people.
Hashem Abedi had traveled to Libya, his parents’ homeland, before the attack. He was detained in Tripoli and extradited last year.
He denied all the charges, but prosecutors described how he had helped to buy chemicals and bomb parts, found an address in Manchester to manufacture the explosive and bought a car that was used to store components for the device.
Judge Jeremy Baker said he would rule on the sentence at a later date.
Additional reporting by AFP
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in