Bomber’s brother guilty in Manchester attack case

AP, LONDON





The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in 2017 was convicted on Tuesday of murder for helping to plan the attack.

A jury at the Old Bailey court in London — the Central Criminal Court — found Hashem Abedi, 22, guilty of 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder for those injured and one count of conspiring to cause explosions.

Relatives of some victims sobbed as the jury foreman announced the unanimous guilty verdicts.

A sign, flowers and candles are pictured after an Albert Square vigil in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017, the day after a suicide bombing in the city killed 22 people and injured more than 260. Photo: AP

Abedi’s elder brother, Salman Abedi, died when he detonated a knapsack bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017, an attack that injured more than 260 people.

Hashem Abedi had traveled to Libya, his parents’ homeland, before the attack. He was detained in Tripoli and extradited last year.

He denied all the charges, but prosecutors described how he had helped to buy chemicals and bomb parts, found an address in Manchester to manufacture the explosive and bought a car that was used to store components for the device.

Judge Jeremy Baker said he would rule on the sentence at a later date.

Additional reporting by AFP