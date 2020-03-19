Indian authorities on Tuesday said that they would not widely expand testing for COVID-19, as most affected nations are doing, despite mounting criticism from some experts that the limited tests could mask the true toll of the disease in the second-most populous country in the world.
The WHO has urged countries to test as many people as possible to curb the pandemic, but India has taken a different approach, limiting testing to those who have traveled from affected countries, or come in contact with a confirmed case and shown symptoms after two weeks of quarantine.
Authorities on Tuesday expanded the population eligible for testing to healthcare workers with symptoms who are treating patients with severe respiratory illnesses.
Photo: AP
However, officials said the WHO guidance did not apply in India because the spread of the disease has been less severe than elsewhere.
Balaram Bharghava, who heads the Indian Council of Medical Research, the nation’s top medical research body, said that the guidance was “premature” for India, where community transmission had not yet been detected.
“Therefore it creates more fear, more paranoia and more hype,” he said.
A British patient sent home from hospital last week in New Delhi did not fulfill India’s testing criteria.
The woman, who requested anonymity fearing business consequences for her employer, said she told hospital officials that she might have had contact with a coronavirus patient in her hospitality-sector job, but could not be sure.
After trying and failing to be tested a second time, she left India this week for France, where her family lives.
Indian authorities have justified their strict testing limits as a way to keep a deluge of people from demanding tests that would cost the government money it needs to combat other diseases, such as tuberculosis, malnutrition and HIV/AIDs.
The council said there was no need to offer such testing more widely, while authorities said they are preparing for community spread by bolstering their lab testing infrastructure.
As a result of the stringent criteria, sick people with potential exposure to the new virus are being sent home, and some experts fear that India’s caseload could be much higher than government statistics indicate.
Bharghava said virus infections in India can still be traced back to people who traveled into the country from affected locales.
He said that if community transmission is detected, then testing protocols would be revised.
Authorities have confirmed 126 cases, most of which have been “imported” — linked to foreign travel or direct contact with someone who caught the disease abroad.
India is conducting only about 90 tests per day, despite having the capacity for as many as 8,000. So far, 11,500 people have been tested.
However, concerns of so-far undetected communal spread are growing.
“Given the pattern of disease in other places, and given our low level of testing, then I do think that community transmission is happening,” said Gagandeep Kang, director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute.
In India, where more than 400 million people live in crowded cities, including many without regular access to clean water, the disease could spread rapidly, experts say.
“Community spread is very likely, but the only way to know for sure is through more expansive testing,” said Anant Bhan, a global health researcher in Bhopal, India.
The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems.
India has a lower proportion of elderly than in other countries, but its healthcare facilities are limited and already cannot accommodate the large number of patients with other diseases.
“This along with our high population density can be our great challenge,” public health researcher Oommen Kurian said.
India has been reluctant to expand testing, partly due to the cost: While the tests are free, each one costs the government about 5,000 rupees (US$67).
In an already stretched and underfunded public healthcare system, money spent on COVID-19 leaves less for other public health problems.
The coronavirus might also be spreading in India because health officials have struggled to maintain quarantines, with people fleeing from isolation wards, complaining of filthy conditions.
In Maharashtra, five people, one of whom had tested negative and the rest who were awaiting test results, walked out of an isolation ward on Saturday last week.
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in