Australian researchers yesterday said they have mapped immune responses from one of the country’s first COVID-19 patients, findings that Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt has said are a crucial first step in developing a vaccine and treatment.
While the bulk of those infected experience only mild symptoms, it is severe or critical in 20 percent of patients. The virus has been fatal in about 1 percent of reported cases.
As scientists scramble to develop a vaccine, researchers at Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said they have taken an important step in understanding the virus.
By examining the blood results from an unidentified woman in her 40s, they discovered that the immune system responds to the coronavirus in the same way that it typically fights the flu.
The findings would help scientists understand why some patients recover, while others develop more serious respiratory problems, the researchers said.
“People can use our methods to understand the immune responses in larger COVID-19 cohorts and also to understand what’s lacking in those who have fatal outcomes,” University of Melbourne microbiology and immunology professor Katherine Kedzierska said.
As researchers monitored the Australian patient’s immune response, they could accurately predict when she would recover, which she ended up doing.
The research is a major development, Hunt said.
“It’s about fast-tracking a vaccine by identifying which candidates are most likely to be successful,” Hunt told reporters. “It’s also about fast-tracking potential therapies and treatments for patients who already have coronavirus.”
At least a dozen pharmaceutical companies around the world are working on vaccines or antiviral, and other treatments for the fast-spreading contagion.
However, investment costs for vaccines could run as high as US$800 million in a process that, even if accelerated, is likely to take more than a year until approval, executives of companies involved in the effort said.
