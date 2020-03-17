World News Quick Take

PHILIPINES

Bird flu hits quail farm

The Philippines has detected an outbreak of avian flu in a northern province after tests showed the presence of the highly infectious H5N6 subtype of the influenza A virus in a quail farm, Secretary of Agriculture William Dar said yesterday. Dar said the virus, the same strain that hit some local poultry farms in 2017, was detected in Jaen municipality in Nueva Ecija province, where about 1,500 quails had died on one farm alone. A total of 12,000 quails have been destroyed and buried to prevent further infections, Dar said, citing field reports. “We are on top of the situation,” he said. “Surveillance around the 1km and 7km radius will be carried out immediately to ensure that the disease has not progressed around the said perimeter.”

NIGERIA

Gas blast kills 17

Authorities in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, yesterday said that the death toll from a suspected gas explosion had risen to 17 as emergency services dug bodies from the debris. The blast next to an oil pipeline destroyed about 50 buildings, trucks and other vehicles as it tore through the residential district of Abule Ado at about 8am on Sunday. “Seventeen bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble while 25 injured people are being treated for injuries at the site,” the Lagos state government wrote on Twitter. It said that workers from all its rescue and recovery agencies were “still clearing the debris of the incident.” The state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said preliminary indications showed the initial blast was caused by a truck that “hit gas bottles stacked up in a gas processing plant.”

UNITED STATES

Peace Corps halts activity

Humanitarian group the Peace Corps said that it would temporarily suspend all global operations and evacuate its volunteers, due to the coronavirus pandemic. “As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to ... prevent a situation where volunteers are unable to leave their host countries,” Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen said in a letter to volunteers posted on the group’s Web site.

UNITED STATES

Durst murder trial halted

The murder trial of New York real-estate heir Robert Durst was halted until April 6 because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. California Superior Court Judge Mark Windham suspended the trial, a statement from the court said on Sunday. California, with more than 400 reported cases of infection, is tightening restrictions on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Durst, 76, is on trial for the murder of his longtime friend and confidante Susan Berman in her Beverly Hills home in 2000.

UNITED STATES

Abigail Disney slams crowds

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney Co’s cofounder Roy Disney, slammed a Twitter post showing a huge crowd at Sunday night’s showing of Happily Ever After, a fireworks show in Florida’s Magic Kingdom theme park. “Are you fucking kidding me??” she said. She was re-tweeting a post from WDW News Today saying: “Current crowds at the Magic Kingdom for tonight’s showing of Happily Ever After... #DisneyWorld” and with two pictures showing scores of people present. Many Twitter users criticized Disney over the WDW News Today tweet and said the parks should have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.