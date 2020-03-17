PHILIPINES
Bird flu hits quail farm
The Philippines has detected an outbreak of avian flu in a northern province after tests showed the presence of the highly infectious H5N6 subtype of the influenza A virus in a quail farm, Secretary of Agriculture William Dar said yesterday. Dar said the virus, the same strain that hit some local poultry farms in 2017, was detected in Jaen municipality in Nueva Ecija province, where about 1,500 quails had died on one farm alone. A total of 12,000 quails have been destroyed and buried to prevent further infections, Dar said, citing field reports. “We are on top of the situation,” he said. “Surveillance around the 1km and 7km radius will be carried out immediately to ensure that the disease has not progressed around the said perimeter.”
NIGERIA
Gas blast kills 17
Authorities in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, yesterday said that the death toll from a suspected gas explosion had risen to 17 as emergency services dug bodies from the debris. The blast next to an oil pipeline destroyed about 50 buildings, trucks and other vehicles as it tore through the residential district of Abule Ado at about 8am on Sunday. “Seventeen bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble while 25 injured people are being treated for injuries at the site,” the Lagos state government wrote on Twitter. It said that workers from all its rescue and recovery agencies were “still clearing the debris of the incident.” The state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said preliminary indications showed the initial blast was caused by a truck that “hit gas bottles stacked up in a gas processing plant.”
UNITED STATES
Peace Corps halts activity
Humanitarian group the Peace Corps said that it would temporarily suspend all global operations and evacuate its volunteers, due to the coronavirus pandemic. “As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to ... prevent a situation where volunteers are unable to leave their host countries,” Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen said in a letter to volunteers posted on the group’s Web site.
UNITED STATES
Durst murder trial halted
The murder trial of New York real-estate heir Robert Durst was halted until April 6 because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. California Superior Court Judge Mark Windham suspended the trial, a statement from the court said on Sunday. California, with more than 400 reported cases of infection, is tightening restrictions on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Durst, 76, is on trial for the murder of his longtime friend and confidante Susan Berman in her Beverly Hills home in 2000.
UNITED STATES
Abigail Disney slams crowds
Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney Co’s cofounder Roy Disney, slammed a Twitter post showing a huge crowd at Sunday night’s showing of Happily Ever After, a fireworks show in Florida’s Magic Kingdom theme park. “Are you fucking kidding me??” she said. She was re-tweeting a post from WDW News Today saying: “Current crowds at the Magic Kingdom for tonight’s showing of Happily Ever After... #DisneyWorld” and with two pictures showing scores of people present. Many Twitter users criticized Disney over the WDW News Today tweet and said the parks should have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday.
Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong's beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong's 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food.
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital.
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to