Biden promises female running mate if nominated

AP, COLUMBIA, South Carolina





Former US vice president Joe Biden on Sunday committed to naming a woman as his running mate if he is named the Democratic presidential nominee, making a definitive assertion clamored for by some voters who have watched a historically diverse candidate field dwindle to two white men.

Biden made that assertion during Sunday night’s debate with US Senator Bernie Sanders in response to a video question from a voter about how he would handle women’s health issues.

Asked the same question, Sanders did not definitively commit, but said: “In all likelihood, I will.”

Biden has previously said he would seriously consider naming a woman or a person of color as his running mate.

Also Sunday night, he repeated a previous pledge to nominate a black woman to the US Supreme Court if given the chance to do so as president.

During last month’s debate in Charleston, South Carolina, ahead of that state’s primary — where a victory gave Biden momentum that propelled him into Super Tuesday wins just days later — Biden said he was “looking forward” to making that a reality.

Throughout the lengthy primary campaign, Biden has often eschewed running mate talk as presumptuous, although he has at times posited several names.

Asked by a voter at a campaign stop in Winterset, Iowa, in November, Biden described several prominent women he would consider.

“I could start naming people, but the press will think that’s who I picked,” Biden said, adding that it was premature.

Yet he went on to suggest Stacey Abrams, who ran for Georgia governor in 2018, calling her “the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia.”

Likewise, he suggested, without giving their names, that he would consider former US deputy attorney general Sally Yates and the two US senators from New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen.