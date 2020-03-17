Virus Outbreak: China allows ex-envoy Kovrig to call sick dad

STEP FORWARD? A former Canadian envoy called the phone call an ‘encouraging’ sign on China’s part, but it does not increase the changes of Michael Kovrig being released

AFP, BEIJING





China has allowed a former Canadian diplomat detained for allegedly gathering state secrets to speak on the phone to his ill father, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Michael Kovrig has been languishing in China’s opaque legal system since he was apprehended in December 2018, along with Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who faces similar accusations.

Their detention has been widely seen as retribution by Beijing for Canada’s arrest days earlier of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) on a US extradition request.

A young man holds a sign bearing photographs of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China for more than a year, outside the British Columbia Supreme Court where Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was attending a hearing in Vancouver on Jan. 21. Photo: The Canadian Press / AP

Beijing said it had allowed the phone call “after understanding the serious illness of Kovrig’s father.”

“The Chinese departments handling the case made special arrangements within the scope allowed by Chinese law, and agreed to allow Kovrig to speak on the phone with his father,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said at a regular press briefing.

Geng added that during the coronavirus outbreak, authorities have taken “relevant measures to realistically protect the health and safety of people in custody, including Kovrig and Spavor.”

Former Canadian ambassador to Beijing Guy Saint-Jacques said that it was “not in the habit of Chinese authorities” to allow these kinds of calls, and said the news was “a little encouraging.”

“I don’t think that his chances of getting out have increased because of this, but it shows a little bit of goodwill on the part of Chinese authorities,” he said.

However, he added that if Meng’s extradition is to go ahead, then he expects the Chinese authorities to formally charge the two Canadians, which would complicate efforts to secure their release.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne expressed his country’s “deep concern” over the condition of the two men’s detention in talks with his Chinese counterpart late last year.

Beijing has insisted the men are being held in “good” conditions, but people familiar with the matter have said the two have endured hours of interrogation.