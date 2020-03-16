Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.
Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia.
The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago.
He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus.
“The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but has tested positive for coronavirus,” Chilean Minister of Health Jaime Manalich told a news conference.
The other ship, the Azmara Pursuit — with more than 1,000 on board — had earlier crossed into Chilean waters from the southern Argentine port of Ushuaia.
Manalich said it was near the port of Chacabuco after authorities banned it from landing passengers there, on grounds that it was carrying suspected cases.
The number of coronavirus cases in Chile reached 61 on Saturday, 18 more than on Friday.
Manalich said Chile is in Phase 3 of the crisis, which means that in addition to those infected with COVID-19 coming from abroad, there might be local cases.
Chile has taken broad measures against the spread of the virus, banning events of more than 500 people and recommending people to work from home.
In other developments around Latin America on Saturday, Colombia expelled two French nationals and two Spaniards for violating coronavirus quarantine rules.
The two couples separately took tourist trips in defiance of restrictions imposed on visitors from the worst-affected countries, immigration officials said.
Ecuador announced it was closing its borders to foreigners after the it registered its second coronavirus death.
In Bolivia, a ban on direct flights to and from Europe went into effect on Saturday. Travelers from China, South Korea, Italy and Spain are also banned from entry.
Panama banned flights from Asia and Europe.
Authorities also announced that schools will shutter in Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Uruguay.
El Salvador’s congress also declared a state of emergency and approved a partial suspension of the country’s constitution to tackle the epidemic.
The measures include a restriction on free movement and assembly for a period of 30 days, allowing health officials to ban public gatherings.
As of Saturday night, Latin America had registered six coronavirus deaths and 430 cases of infection.
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
AGE CONCERNS: Critics lamented the ‘millions in advertising revenue’ that the site generates while it does not have an effective system to verify age and consent An online petition accusing Pornhub, the UK’s biggest open access porn site, from profiting from videos of rape and sexual abuse has reached more than 350,000 signatures. Pornhub is the world’s biggest porn site and was visited 42 billion times last year. It is free to access, with no age restrictions, and raises revenue through advertising and paid-for promotions by porn producers. The allegations levied against Pornhub owner Mindgeek center on the perceived insufficiency of the company’s safeguarding checks on the 6 million videos a year that are posted on the site, many by amateur producers. Over the past year the company has
China yesterday closed several makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic. New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in the past few weeks in a sign that the nation’s unprecedented lockdown measures are working. The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures