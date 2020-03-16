Virus Outbreak: Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

AFP, SANTIAGO





Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia.

The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago.

He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus.

“The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but has tested positive for coronavirus,” Chilean Minister of Health Jaime Manalich told a news conference.

The other ship, the Azmara Pursuit — with more than 1,000 on board — had earlier crossed into Chilean waters from the southern Argentine port of Ushuaia.

Manalich said it was near the port of Chacabuco after authorities banned it from landing passengers there, on grounds that it was carrying suspected cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Chile reached 61 on Saturday, 18 more than on Friday.

Manalich said Chile is in Phase 3 of the crisis, which means that in addition to those infected with COVID-19 coming from abroad, there might be local cases.

Chile has taken broad measures against the spread of the virus, banning events of more than 500 people and recommending people to work from home.

In other developments around Latin America on Saturday, Colombia expelled two French nationals and two Spaniards for violating coronavirus quarantine rules.

The two couples separately took tourist trips in defiance of restrictions imposed on visitors from the worst-affected countries, immigration officials said.

Ecuador announced it was closing its borders to foreigners after the it registered its second coronavirus death.

In Bolivia, a ban on direct flights to and from Europe went into effect on Saturday. Travelers from China, South Korea, Italy and Spain are also banned from entry.

Panama banned flights from Asia and Europe.

Authorities also announced that schools will shutter in Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Uruguay.

El Salvador’s congress also declared a state of emergency and approved a partial suspension of the country’s constitution to tackle the epidemic.

The measures include a restriction on free movement and assembly for a period of 30 days, allowing health officials to ban public gatherings.

As of Saturday night, Latin America had registered six coronavirus deaths and 430 cases of infection.