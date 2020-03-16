Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday said he would be tested for COVID-19, while some of his ministers had also undergone precautionary tests after the Southeast Asian country’s transport minister tested positive for the disease.
Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi was receiving treatment at an army hospital in Jakarta, Indonesian Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno said on Saturday.
A hospital spokesman said that Sumadi was encountering difficulty breathing, but that his condition was improving.
Pratikno said that Sumadi was involved in virus mitigation efforts, particularly the evacuation of Indonesians from centers of the outbreak, and that Widodo had called for tests to be carried out on other ministers.
Cases of the virus in Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, have jumped from zero two weeks ago to 117, with five deaths, government spokesperson Achmad Yurianto said.
He also said the virus has spread outside Greater Jakarta to Bandung in West Java, Solo in Central Java, Manado in North Sulawesi and Pontianak in West Kalimantan, as well as to holiday havens Yogyakarta and Bali.
Following the increase, the government on Saturday established a task force on COVID-19 mitigation.
Jakarta’s Governor Anies Baswedan announced that schools would close for two weeks starting today, and ordered the closure of city-owned tourist attractions, such as Ragunan Zoo and Ancol beach.
He emphasized that Jakarta would not be locked down, but urged people “to be responsible” and called for social distancing when possible.
Similarly, the administration of Solo on Friday announced that schools and tourist attractions would close after a coronavirus patient died in the region.
The WHO has said it is particularly concerned about high-risk nations with weaker health systems, which might lack the facilities to identify cases.
A day after declaring the coronavirus outbreak to be pandemic this week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called Widodo and both agreed to “scale up cooperation.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
AGE CONCERNS: Critics lamented the ‘millions in advertising revenue’ that the site generates while it does not have an effective system to verify age and consent An online petition accusing Pornhub, the UK’s biggest open access porn site, from profiting from videos of rape and sexual abuse has reached more than 350,000 signatures. Pornhub is the world’s biggest porn site and was visited 42 billion times last year. It is free to access, with no age restrictions, and raises revenue through advertising and paid-for promotions by porn producers. The allegations levied against Pornhub owner Mindgeek center on the perceived insufficiency of the company’s safeguarding checks on the 6 million videos a year that are posted on the site, many by amateur producers. Over the past year the company has
China yesterday closed several makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic. New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in the past few weeks in a sign that the nation’s unprecedented lockdown measures are working. The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures