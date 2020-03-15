The US should “think twice” before giving Malaysia back the money recovered from an anti-kleptocracy probe into state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday, as the party accused of graft at 1MDB is back in power.
Mahathir, 94, abruptly resigned last month before being replaced by Muhyiddin Yassin, whose coalition includes the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), despite voters rejecting the former ruling party in the 2018 general election amid a backlash over the multibillion dollar scandal at 1MDB.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) says that more than US$4.5 billion was looted from 1MDB under former prime minister Najib Razak of the UMNO, who is now on trial for allegedly receiving some of the stolen money.
The department, in its biggest ever anti-kleptocracy case, has recouped about US$1 billion from the seizure and sale of assets allegedly bought with 1MDB funds.
It returned nearly US$200 million to Malaysia in May last year, but a second transfer of about US$240 million was delayed last month amid uncertainty following Mahathir’s resignation, sources have said.
REASONING
Mahathir told reporters that the department should reconsider its decision to send the money to Malaysia after the return of Najib’s party to the government.
“When we took over, the DOJ was willing to give it to us because we overthrew the people who stole the money,” he said in an interview. “Now, the people who stole the money is going to get back the money they stole. I think the DOJ will have to think twice.”
HISTORY
At least six countries are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1MDB, founded by Najib in 2009.
After an unexpected election victory in 2018, Mahathir reopened probes into 1MDB and Najib’s involvement at the fund.
Najib is facing five trials, the first of which — involving seven charges linked to US$10 million misappropriated from a 1MDB unit — is expected to reach a verdict within months.
He has pleaded not guilty and says he was misled by financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials.
Low, who has been charged in Malaysia and the US, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
