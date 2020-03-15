Virus Outbreak: South Korea reports 107 cases, number continues to decline

Reuters, SEOUL





South Korea reported more recoveries from COVID-19 than new infections on Saturday for the second day in a row, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia’s biggest epidemic outside China might be slowing.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded 107 new coronavirus cases yesterday compared with 110 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 8,086.

In contrast, 204 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment. The death toll rose by one to 73.

Medical workers head to a hospital facility to treat COVID-19 patients in Daegu, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

For the second day in a row, the daily number of recovered people exceeded that of new confirmed cases since South Korea’s first patient was confirmed on Jan. 20.

With the latest figures, South Korea has continued to see a steady drop in the number of new cases, raising hopes that the outbreak might be slowing there.

However, South Korean officials urged people to stay vigilant as the emergence of clusters of infection in the capital Seoul and metropolitan areas continues.

“It’s the weekend, and we understand that you feel frustrated, but please stay at home and avoid contacting other people as much as possible,” a health ministry official told a briefing.

Of the latest 107 cases, 62 were from the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu where a fringe Christian church at the center of the epidemic is located, while 15 and 13 were in Gyeonggi and Seoul, respectively.

Daegu and Gyeongbuk Province have seen a drop in new cases.

South Korea has been testing hundreds of thousands of people and tracking potential carriers like detectives, using cellphone and satellite technology.

The KCDC has distributed guidelines for publishing travel logs of coronavirus patients to local governments, factoring in the National Human Rights Commission of Korea’s suggestions to ensure public health protection and privacy, KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing.

The guidelines advise governments not to include private information such as detailed residence addresses and workplaces.