CHINA
Detentions in hotel probe
The authorities have taken several people into custody as part of an investigation into the collapse of a COVID-19 quarantine facility that killed 29 people. Officials told reporters that preliminary investigations had shown “serious problems exist in the construction, renovation, and examination and approval” of Xinjia Hotel, Xinhua news agency reported. The hotel in Quanzhou was being used to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients when it collapsed on Saturday. One person previously listed as missing was pulled dead from the rubble on Thursday. Forty-two people survived the disaster. “Those responsible for the accident have been taken into custody,” Xinhua quoted Quanzhou Executive Deputy Mayor Hong Ziqiang (洪自強) as saying, but gave no further details.
NEPAL
Everest permits suspended
The nation yesterday suspended permits to climb Everest over the COVID-19 pandemic, closing off the world’s biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side. The government has halted climbing on all mountains and stopped issuing tourist visas, Nepalese Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said. The Himalayan nations earns millions of dollars a year from Everest permits. “The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analyzing the global scenario over the coming month,” Bhattarai said. Last year in spring a record 885 people climbed Everest, 644 from Nepal and 241 from Tibet, with 11 deaths recorded on the mountain. Everest attracts hundreds of mountaineers from all over the world each spring. Nepal has so far confirmed only one COVID-19 case.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque