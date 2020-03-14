World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Detentions in hotel probe

The authorities have taken several people into custody as part of an investigation into the collapse of a COVID-19 quarantine facility that killed 29 people. Officials told reporters that preliminary investigations had shown “serious problems exist in the construction, renovation, and examination and approval” of Xinjia Hotel, Xinhua news agency reported. The hotel in Quanzhou was being used to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients when it collapsed on Saturday. One person previously listed as missing was pulled dead from the rubble on Thursday. Forty-two people survived the disaster. “Those responsible for the accident have been taken into custody,” Xinhua quoted Quanzhou Executive Deputy Mayor Hong Ziqiang (洪自強) as saying, but gave no further details.

NEPAL

Everest permits suspended

The nation yesterday suspended permits to climb Everest over the COVID-19 pandemic, closing off the world’s biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side. The government has halted climbing on all mountains and stopped issuing tourist visas, Nepalese Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said. The Himalayan nations earns millions of dollars a year from Everest permits. “The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analyzing the global scenario over the coming month,” Bhattarai said. Last year in spring a record 885 people climbed Everest, 644 from Nepal and 241 from Tibet, with 11 deaths recorded on the mountain. Everest attracts hundreds of mountaineers from all over the world each spring. Nepal has so far confirmed only one COVID-19 case.