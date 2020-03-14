The Venezuelan government removed about 6 tonnes of gold from the central bank’s vaults between late last year and early this year to raise more hard currency for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s cash-strapped administration, two government sources familiar with the movement said.
Last year, Maduro’s government repeatedly withdrew monetary gold to exchange it abroad for euros in cash, sources said at the time, as falling oil production, an economic collapse and US sanctions hit public income and restricted access to credit.
The government has never publicly commented on this.
Photo: EPA
The new removals of gold bars worth about US$350 million lowers the central bank’s reserves to about 90 tonnes, the sources said, down from 129 tonnes at the start of last year.
Neither the central bank nor the Venezuelan Ministry of Communication and Information, which handles media inquiries for the government, responded to requests to comment.
The bank’s public financial records show that on Dec. 30 the reserves’ value dropped by US$800 million to US$6.63 billion that day.
A third source familiar with the bank’s reserves said this was, in part, due to a “withdrawal of monetary gold,” without detailing providing further details.
It is unclear how many withdrawals the central bank carried out between late last year and early this year.
The government sources declined to specify dates or where the gold was headed.
The use of euros in Venezuela’s hyperinflationary economy became more commonplace last year. Venezuelan domestic banks began to offer euros supplied by the central bank to local companies and the government paid off suppliers and contractors in the currency, sources said.
The central bank last year exported gold to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to Turkish government data and a confirmation from an Abu Dhabi investment firm that purchased several tonnes.
The US, which is backing an attempt by Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido to force Maduro to step down and call new elections, has warned bankers and traders not to deal in Venezuelan gold.
Maduro’s government also has been seeking to repatriate about 31 tonnes of gold in the Bank of England’s vaults on fears it could be caught up in international sanctions on the country.
The bank has said it does not comment on customer relationships.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque