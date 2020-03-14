Protesters take to streets in Bangkok

‘BLACK FRIDAY’: Students — emboldened by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement — have mobilized against Prayuth’s military junta-aligned government

AFP, BANGKOK





Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters yesterday marched to the Thai National Assembly in Bangkok, wearing black T-shirts to mourn the state of Thailand under an army-aligned government, in the first street protest in several years.

Discontent is seething against the government of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former head of the army, with a progressive opposition party disbanded and the country’s economy faltering as the COVID-19 crisis batters the key tourism industry.

Protesters have met inside university campuses in the past several weeks, but are now edging back onto the streets of the capital, which has played host to rival — and often deadly — rounds of street politics over the past 14 years.

Pro-democracy protesters march toward the Thai National Assembly in Bangkok yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Thailand voted Prayuth’s conservative government into power in March last year.

It was the first election since a 2014 coup and held under an army-scripted constitution that critics have said gave Prayuth an unfair advantage.

The boisterous but peaceful “Black Friday” rally, calling for the government to quit, was the latest reflection of his unpopularity.

“Our families are grassroots people and we’re directly affected by government policy and the failing economy,” 22-year-old student leader Thip Ubsorn said.

Thailand’s pro-democracy movements — usually led by students — have often ended in bloody crackdowns by the military.

The powerful military has carried out 12 successful coups in nearly 90 years and remains lodged in the nation’s politics.

However, now students — organized on social media and also emboldened by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protest movement — are slowly mobilizing once again.

“We’re not scared, we’re a new generation,” one 27-year-old post-graduate student who called herself “B.K.” told reporters. “We’re wearing black to mourn the death of the rule of law, justice and democracy in our country.”

The Thai Constitutional Court last month disbanded the Future Forward Party, a movement popular among millennials, which won more than 6 million votes in last year’s polls. Its stridently anti-military agenda rattled the conservative establishment.

However, the party’s abolition and a ban from politics for its executives, including front man Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, have enraged a public weary of rule by former generals and big business affiliates.

Thailand has one of Asia’s highest income disparities. The effects of the coronavirus outbreak are expected to hammer back growth to less than 2 percent this year.