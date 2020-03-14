China yesterday reported just eight new COVID-19 cases, with no new domestic infections outside of Hubei Province, the epicenter of the global pandemic.
The Chinese National Health Commission said that there were five more people infected in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December last year.
That was the lowest daily tally for Wuhan since China started reporting figures in January.
Three more imported cases from overseas were reported — two in Shanghai and one in Beijing — fueling fears about China’s strict containment measures being undone by people coming in from hotspots in other nations.
There have been 88 imported cases.
Another seven people died, bringing the national toll from the coronavirus in China to 3,172, while 80,932 people have been infected.
With new infections falling dramatically, authorities this week began to loosen some restrictions on Hubei Province’s 56 million residents, who have been under quarantine since late January.
The local government in Qianjiang, a city of 1 million, on Thursday said that it would arrange special transport to take healthy workers to their jobs both inside and outside the province.
The government in Shishou, a city of just over 500,000, was also allowing workers to leave.
Meanwhile, healthy people living in low-risk areas of the province can now travel within the province.
While Wuhan is not included in the loosening of restrictions, some of the city’s companies have been told they can resume work.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque