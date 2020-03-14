Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to place about 12 million people in Metro Manila on lockdown and largely suspend government work for a month in an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading.
Duterte on Thursday said that he was suspending domestic travel to and from Metro Manila from Sunday to April 14, and restricting entry of travelers from nations that had recorded local transmissions of the coronavirus.
Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez, in a televised briefing yesterday, said that a 60-day price freeze on basic goods is in effect in Metro Manila to prevent a sharp rise in prices.
He assured that the delivery of food and basic supplies would remain unimpeded.
Duterte’s order, which leaked on social media hours before the announcement, triggered panic buying and sent people rushing to bus stations as they anticipated the restriction in movement.
“We don’t want to use that, afraid to say lockdown, but it is a lockdown,” Duterte said in a televised briefing on Thursday.
After his speech, the Philippine Department of Health announced that three more people had died of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to five out of 52 confirmed cases.
Duterte encouraged private companies to adopt flexible work arrangements and lifted a ban on overseas workers traveling to China — except Hubei Province, the epicenter of the pandemic.
Philippine Secretary of Socioeconomic Planning Ernesto Pernia said that the lockdown’s impact on economic growth would be “minimal and ephemeral.”
Philippine Secretary of Agriculture William Dar told reporters that the department was working with local governments to ensure availability of food in Metro Manila.
He said the nation’s inventory of rice was good for 80 days.
“During times of crisis like this coronavirus epidemic, people want to be reassured our leaders know what they are doing,” Philippine Star columnist Boo Chanco wrote.
Schools are to remain shut until April 12 and public gatherings prohibited, while local government officials have been empowered to impose community to province-wide quarantines.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque