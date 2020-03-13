A two-train subway collision in Mexico City on Wednesday killed a male passenger, injured 41 people and disrupted the bustling metro system that services more than 20 million people.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that one of the trains apparently reversed into the other by accident shortly before midnight.
Twenty-five of the injured were treated at the scene, and the other 16 were taken to hospitals, Sheinbaum said, adding that all the injuries were “light to medium” and not life-threatening.
Photo: Reuters
Hours later, Sheimbaum’s chief of staff, Rosa Icela Rodriguez, said that only four of the 16 remained in hospitals.
She said the cause of the crash was under investigation.
Metro authorities said the two drivers of the trains were among those hurt.
Mexico City Metro director Florencia Serrania said at a news conference that the “black boxes” from both trains, which would provide a “second-by-second” record of what happened, were turned over to the city prosecutor’s office and their information appeared to be intact.
Workers had separated the stacked metro cars and were working to clear the track.
She said she expected the line to be ready for service yesterday morning.
She said the accident occurred 20 minutes before the end of service on Tuesday night when one train was headed to the garage to prepare for the morning service.
She added that an international expert had been hired to conduct an independent review of the incident.
Images of the accident published in local media showed wrecked subway cars derailed in the Tacubaya underground station, and rescuers carrying people away.
Diana Segura Canchola, who was selling sweets from her street stall outside the station on Wednesday, said that she was packing up the previous night when she heard a loud bang “as if a transformer had exploded,” followed by a burned odor.
Soon people began emerging from the station saying there had been a crash, and about 10 minutes later police, firefighters and ambulances started arriving.
“A lot of people came out disoriented, in shock ... very frightened by what had happened,” Segura said.
