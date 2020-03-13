Allies pave way for Putin to stay in office till 2036

‘PRESIDENT FOR LIFE’: Opponents said that the long-time Russian leader is trying to ‘usurp power’ and called for protests against the ‘deeply corrupt system’

AFP, MOSCOW





Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies on Wednesday backed reforms that could allow him to stay in the Kremlin until 2036, but critics accused him of seeking to usurp power and called for protests.

A day after voting for a package of Putin-backed constitutional amendments — including a last-minute addition to “reset” his presidential terms — the lower Russian State Duma gave its final approval on Wednesday.

The upper Russian Federation Council quickly followed suit, voting overwhelmingly a few hours later in favor of the reforms.

A protester holds a poster that reads: “Enough Putin for me” in front of the monument to Prince Vladimir next to the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The votes followed months of speculation about Putin’s political future after he shocked the Russian establishment by announcing constitutional reforms in January.

In a speech before the upper chamber’s vote, Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said that Putin “must have the right” to compete for the presidency again after his current term expires in 2024.

“He raised Russia from its knees,” she said, and “is considered one of the world’s great leaders.”

Other Kremlin allies lined up to praise the amendments, saying that Putin was the kind of stabilizing figure that Russia needs.

“A president who is barred from being elected for another term cannot be a strong figure,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a loyal Putin ally.

Limiting his ability to run would be “a destabilizing factor” for Russia, he added.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that the constitutional changes would “strengthen our country” and pave the way for Russia’s future.

The amendments must now be approved by two-thirds of Russian regional legislatures — which is all but certain — before being put to a public vote on April 22.

The package Putin announced in January included a slew of political and social reforms.

On Tuesday, an addition was made to restart the clock on Putin’s time in the Kremlin once the amendments are adopted.

Putin, 67, backed the addition, although he said that it would have to be approved by the Russian Constitutional Court.

First elected in 2000, Putin is serving a second consecutive six-year term, so he would not have the right to run again.

The reset would let him run again in 2024 and 2030, potentially allowing Putin to rule longer than Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

The proposal sparked a fierce backlash from critics, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who accused Putin of seeking to become “president for life.”

Dozens of demonstrators assembled near the Kremlin after Tuesday’s vote to voice their frustration.

“Putin until 2036, it’s just unthinkable,” said Ilya Azar, a journalist and activist who organized the protest.

Russia’s opposition has called for mass demonstrations against the proposals, including one in Moscow today, despite a ban by local authorities on gatherings of more than 5,000 people due to COVID-19 fears.

An open letter signed by more than 20 opposition figures called on Russians to reject Putin’s attempt to “usurp power.”

In the letter published by Novaya Gazeta, they said that the reforms were “nothing more than a gross violation” of the law aimed at propping up Russia’s “deeply corrupt system.”

On the streets of Moscow on Wednesday, some residents welcomed the prospect of Putin staying on, while others said that there was no point in opposing the president.

“I don’t know who would be a better alternative candidate. Under his rule, nothing bad has happened,” 34-year-old Natalia Muratova said. “Let him stay and rule.”

Elena Volkova, a 62-year-old retiree, said that Putin had made up his mind and the courts would do as he asked.

“What can we do if Putin has decided something?” she asked.

Still, political analyst Alexei Makarkin said that the proposals could trigger a wave of anti-government action, like in 2011 and 2012, when tens of thousands took to the streets against Putin’s return to the Kremlin following four years as prime minister.

“Resetting Putin’s term gives the opposition an additional emotional boost and argument,” said Makarkin, an expert with the Moscow-based Center for Political Technologies.

“We do not know when this trigger will be pulled,” he said.