Virus Outbreak: Doctor speaks out against authorities

The Guardian, HONG KONG





A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet.

In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year.

Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which was the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮), Ai has joined other critics risking their jobs, as well as detention, to speak out about conditions in Wuhan.

Medical staff on Wednesday treat a COVID-19 patient at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China. Photo: AFP

“If I had known what was to happen, I would not have cared about the reprimand. I would have fucking talked about it to whoever, whereever I could,” she said in the interview.

Since Tuesday, Ai’s interview has been posted and quickly deleted from Chinese social media sites.

Renwu has removed the article and Ai could not be reached over the telephone, but Internet users have moved quickly to save the article, posting screenshots of it.

New versions of the article, in attempts to evade censors, have proliferated, from one partly written in emojis to another done in Morse code, as well as pinyin.

On Dec. 30, after seeing several patients with flu-like symptoms and resistant to usual treatment methods, Ai received the lab results of one case, which contained the words: “SARS coronavirus.”

Ai said she broke out into a cold sweat after reading the report several times.

She circled the word SARS, took a photograph and sent it to a former medical school classmate, now a doctor at another hospital in Wuhan.

By that evening, the photo had spread throughout medical circles in Wuhan, where it was also shared by Li, becoming the first piece of evidence of the outbreak.

That night Ai said that she received a message from her hospital saying information about this mysterious disease should not be arbitrarily released to avoid causing panic.

Two days later, she was summoned by the head of the hospital’s disciplinary inspection committee and reprimanded for “spreading rumors” and “harming stability,” she told the magazine.

Hospital staff were forbidden from passing messages or images related to the virus, she said.

All Ai could do was ask her staff to wear protective clothing and masks — even as hospital authorities told them not to. She told her department to wear protective jackets under their doctor coats.

“We watched more and more patients come in as the radius of the spread of infection became larger,” she said, as they began to see patients with no connection to the seafood market, believed to be the source of the first cases.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials were still insisting there was no reason to believe the virus was being passed between people.

“I knew there must be human-to-human transmission,” Ai said.

On Jan. 21, the day after Chinese officials finally confirmed there was human-to-human transmission of the virus, the number of sick residents coming to the emergency room had already reached 1,523 in a day — three times the normal volume.

In the interview, Ai described moments that she will never forget: An elderly man staring blankly at a doctor giving him the death certificate of his 32-year-old son, or a father who was too sick to get out of the car outside of the hospital.

By the time she walked to the car, he had died.

Once, when she arranged for the transfer of a man’s mother-in-law to in-patient care, the man took a moment to thank Ai. The mother-in-law died upon arrival.

“I know it was only a few seconds, but that ‘thank you’ weighs heavily on me. In the time it took to say this one sentence, could a life have been saved?” she said.

Over the last two months, Ai said she has also seen many of her colleagues fall sick and four die from the virus. One of those was Li.

Early on during the outbreak, public security officials in Wuhan said eight people had been punished for “spreading rumors.”

Several friends have asked Ai if she was one of those whistle-blowers.

“I am not a whistle-blower,” Ai told Renwu. “I am the one who provided the whistle.”