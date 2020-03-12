World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Quanzhou collapse toll rises

The death toll from Saturday’s collapse of a quarantine hotel in Quanzhou yesterday rose by six to 26, with three people feared still trapped in the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported. The hotel was “illegally constructed and had repeatedly violated the regulations,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Tuesday. All of the people quarantined in the hotel had tested negative for the virus, media reports said.

INDONESIA

Foreigner is first fatality

The nation has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality, a 53-year-old woman, Ministry of Health official Achmad Yurianto said yesterday. The woman, a foreign national, was in critical condition when she was admitted to a hospital, he said. He did not say where she was from or where she had died.

IRAN

Prisoner releases demanded

Tehran yesterday expressed concern over the health of its nationals in US prisons due to what it called US President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 outbreak. “We’re concerned about sanitary conditions at America’s prisons with the chaotic situation we’re seeing” in the US, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Abbas Mousavi told an online news conference, one day after the US demanded Tehran release all Americans held in the country. “The United States will hold the Iranian regime directly responsible for any American deaths. Our response will be decisive,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday. “Their detention amid increasingly deteriorating conditions defies basic human decency.”

AUSTRALIA

Lawyer defends cardinal

Lawyers for disgraced Cardinal George Pell yesterday said that the senior cleric’s conviction for child sex abuse was based on “improbabilities” as they launched a last-ditch appeal in the country’s top court. Barrister Bret Walker, acting for Pell, told the High Court that there were “compounding improbabilities” in the case that had pitted the powerful clergyman against a former choirboy victim now in his 30s. The lawyer said that the victim’s evidence conflicted with witnesses who placed Pell outside the cathedral greeting churchgoers at the time he was said to be abusing the boys.

KENYA

Rare giraffes killed

The country’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said on Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world. The bodies of the two giraffes were found “in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers” in Garissa, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement. Their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive — a lone male, borne by the same slaughtered female, the conservancy said. “We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe,” said Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the conservancy.

MEXICO

One killed in metro crash

At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico City’s underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said. The force of the crash left one of the orange trains stuck on top of the other at Tacubaya metro station in the west of the capital, TV footage showed.

BRAZIL

Amputation bill proposed

A lawmaker who has said that the country is not doing enough to fight rampant political corruption on Tuesday put forward a bill that would punish any politician convicted of graft with amputation of both hands. The legislative proposal is not expected to advance in Congress, where dozens of lawmakers are under investigation for corruption and money laundering. Lawmaker Emerson Petriv, better known by his political name Boca Aberta, said that such a drastic measure was needed in a country fed up with widespread corruption committed with impunity. “It is a shocking bill, but unfortunately a majority of politicians steal taxpayers’ money,” he said by telephone.

PARAGUAY

Ronaldinho denied bail

Brazilian soccer great Ronaldinho is to remain in pretrial detention in Paraguay after being refused bail or house arrest on accusations of entering the country with a fake passport. A court rejected a request for conditional release for the 39-year-old World Cup winner and his brother, who were spending a fifth day in a police cell in Asuncion, prosecutor Osmar Legal said. The brothers arrived in Asuncion from Brazil on Wednesday last week and showed their passports to immigration police, who did not immediately notice any problem. Hours later, when the passports were determined to be fake, investigators raided the soccer star’s hotel room and seized the brothers’ identity cards and travel documents. Ronaldinho said the passports had been given to him by people who had invited him to attend conferences sponsored by charities working with disadvantaged children.