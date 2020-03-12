CHINA
Quanzhou collapse toll rises
The death toll from Saturday’s collapse of a quarantine hotel in Quanzhou yesterday rose by six to 26, with three people feared still trapped in the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported. The hotel was “illegally constructed and had repeatedly violated the regulations,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Tuesday. All of the people quarantined in the hotel had tested negative for the virus, media reports said.
INDONESIA
Foreigner is first fatality
The nation has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality, a 53-year-old woman, Ministry of Health official Achmad Yurianto said yesterday. The woman, a foreign national, was in critical condition when she was admitted to a hospital, he said. He did not say where she was from or where she had died.
IRAN
Prisoner releases demanded
Tehran yesterday expressed concern over the health of its nationals in US prisons due to what it called US President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 outbreak. “We’re concerned about sanitary conditions at America’s prisons with the chaotic situation we’re seeing” in the US, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Abbas Mousavi told an online news conference, one day after the US demanded Tehran release all Americans held in the country. “The United States will hold the Iranian regime directly responsible for any American deaths. Our response will be decisive,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday. “Their detention amid increasingly deteriorating conditions defies basic human decency.”
AUSTRALIA
Lawyer defends cardinal
Lawyers for disgraced Cardinal George Pell yesterday said that the senior cleric’s conviction for child sex abuse was based on “improbabilities” as they launched a last-ditch appeal in the country’s top court. Barrister Bret Walker, acting for Pell, told the High Court that there were “compounding improbabilities” in the case that had pitted the powerful clergyman against a former choirboy victim now in his 30s. The lawyer said that the victim’s evidence conflicted with witnesses who placed Pell outside the cathedral greeting churchgoers at the time he was said to be abusing the boys.
KENYA
Rare giraffes killed
The country’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said on Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world. The bodies of the two giraffes were found “in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers” in Garissa, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement. Their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive — a lone male, borne by the same slaughtered female, the conservancy said. “We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe,” said Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the conservancy.
MEXICO
One killed in metro crash
At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico City’s underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said. The force of the crash left one of the orange trains stuck on top of the other at Tacubaya metro station in the west of the capital, TV footage showed.
BRAZIL
Amputation bill proposed
A lawmaker who has said that the country is not doing enough to fight rampant political corruption on Tuesday put forward a bill that would punish any politician convicted of graft with amputation of both hands. The legislative proposal is not expected to advance in Congress, where dozens of lawmakers are under investigation for corruption and money laundering. Lawmaker Emerson Petriv, better known by his political name Boca Aberta, said that such a drastic measure was needed in a country fed up with widespread corruption committed with impunity. “It is a shocking bill, but unfortunately a majority of politicians steal taxpayers’ money,” he said by telephone.
PARAGUAY
Ronaldinho denied bail
Brazilian soccer great Ronaldinho is to remain in pretrial detention in Paraguay after being refused bail or house arrest on accusations of entering the country with a fake passport. A court rejected a request for conditional release for the 39-year-old World Cup winner and his brother, who were spending a fifth day in a police cell in Asuncion, prosecutor Osmar Legal said. The brothers arrived in Asuncion from Brazil on Wednesday last week and showed their passports to immigration police, who did not immediately notice any problem. Hours later, when the passports were determined to be fake, investigators raided the soccer star’s hotel room and seized the brothers’ identity cards and travel documents. Ronaldinho said the passports had been given to him by people who had invited him to attend conferences sponsored by charities working with disadvantaged children.
A feline that roams New Zealand’s capital city and is welcomed into tattoo parlors, hairdressers and office towers has become a social media star, with 30,000 followers who track his every movement online. Mittens first came to attention in 2018 after repeatedly wandering inner-city dwellings, including the university, post office and a Catholic church. After repeated encounters with the cat, an Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) employee started a Facebook page, “The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens,” to reassure locals that the cat was not lost and did not need to be “rescued” — he was just adventurous. The page
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
‘VILLAIN HITTING’: Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, people can pay older women who are professional beaters to place a curse on their enemies Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to “villain hitting” to curse troublesome people. Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, older women who are professional beaters can be paid to place a hex on enemies. Although a year-round tradition, villain hitting, also known as a “petty person beating,” is considered more effective on Jing Zhe — the year’s first thunder according to the lunar calendar, which occurred this week. Still recovering from last year’s pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked the financial hub for seven months, Hong Kongers on both