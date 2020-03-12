Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday laid out a path to staying in power beyond 2024, as lawmakers approved sweeping reforms to the constitution. In a surprise address to the lower house State Duma, Putin said there could be a presidential “reset” allowing him to run after his current term expires.
“This would be possible ... if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against [the constitution],” he said.
Putin appeared before the Duma after lawmakers proposed a series of amendments to a package of constitutional reforms he announced in January.
Photo: Reuters
Among them was an amendment put forward by Valentina Tereshkova, a lawmaker and Soviet-era cosmonaut who was the first woman in space, that would annul previous presidential terms.
This would allow 67-year-old Putin, who was first elected in 2000, to run again after his current six-year term expires, and potentially stay in power until 2036.
“These amendments are long overdue, they are needed, and I am sure they will be useful for society, for our citizens,” he told lawmakers.
He said Russia needed evolutionary change, “because we have had enough of revolutions,” while suggesting that the country might not yet be ready for a new leader.
Shortly after his address, Moscow’s mayor banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people through to April 10, justifying the move with the need to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Lawmakers also proposed holding early parliamentary elections, but Putin said that was not necessary and the amendment was withdrawn.
He also rejected a call for a lifting of the overall two-term presidential limit.
Deputies then voted to approve the reforms in the key second reading, with 382 in favor, 44 abstentions and none against.
However, opposition came outside the chamber in the form of a protest by about 100 people in central Moscow, while opposition groups called for rallies tomorrow.
A third and final reading is due in the Duma on Wednesday next week, followed by approval in the upper house Federation Council and a public vote on the reforms planned for April 22.
Putin shocked Russia’s political establishment by announcing the package of reforms in January, the first major changes to the country’s basic law since 1993.
The political changes would also give parliament the power to choose the government and increase the role of the State Council, an advisory body.
Other proposals aim to boost living standards, including a guaranteed minimum wage and state pensions adjusted to inflation.
And — in line with Putin’s strongly conservative views — the reforms would enshrine a mention of Russians’ “faith in God” and spell out that marriage is a heterosexual union.
Russia’s opposition, including Putin’s most prominent critic Alexei Navalny, has denounced the proposals as an effort to make him “president for life.”
“Interesting how things turn out,” Navalny said on Twitter after Putin’s speech. “Putin has been in power for 20 years but he’s going to run for the first time.”
More than 20,000 protesters took part in a rally on Feb. 29 calling on Putin not to hold on to power and opposition groups on Tuesday quickly put in requests for permission for more demonstrations.
However, so far there has not been an upswell of opposition to the reforms, with polls showing many Russians are confused about what the constitutional proposals entail.
