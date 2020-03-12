Dutch prosecutors on Tuesday accused Russia of interfering with the probe into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 and casting a “dark shadow” over the trial of four suspects in the disaster.
Moscow had tried to track down witnesses in the trial that started on Monday in the Netherlands, leaving some in fear for their lives in case they were identified, prosecutors said.
Three Russians and a Ukranian are on trial over the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines jet in rebel-held eastern Ukraine with the loss of all 298 people on board, 196 of them Dutch.
Photo: Reuters
“There are clear indications that Russian security services are actively attempting to disrupt efforts to establish the truth behind the shooting down of Flight MH17,” prosecutor Thijs Berger told judges.
Russian spies had also tried to hack Malaysian and Dutch authorities investigating the crash, he said.
“Seen as a whole, this information casts a dark shadow over these proceedings,” Berger said.
The trial opened in the absence of the suspects — Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko. Pulatov is the only one represented by a lawyer and he denies all involvement.
International investigators have said the Boeing 777 was hit by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile, fired from territory held by pro-Moscow rebels battling Kyiv.
Relatives of those who died have repeatedly called for the trial to examine the role of Russia in the crash.
“The court has made it crystal clear that the Russian government is staging a campaign of disinformation,” Anton Kotte, a board member of a foundation for MH17 victims, said on Tuesday. “And we will have to be prepared for much more distortion of the truth as the case proceeds.”
Kotte lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.
Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in the crash, or in eastern Ukraine generally.
Pulatov’s defense lawyer rejected the prosecutor’s “sharp” comments, saying that the remarks on witness safety were “not only premature, but highly public.”
“I wonder why the Dutch authorities at the same time when it suits them, ask for the cooperation of the Russian Federation,” lawyer Boudewijn van Eijck said.
Prosecutors have said that Russia was trying to trace potential witnesses in the trial, some of whom are to testify anonymously.
“The use of Russian security services to discover the identify of witnesses in this investigation is a very real scenario,” Berger said. “Several witnesses in this investigation say that they fear for their lives if their identities were to come to light.”
The prosecutors added that Russian security services were already “accused of multiple murders that have been committed in various European countries.”
Special protection had been given to one witness, who was willing to be named later in the proceedings, but was remaining anonymous for now given the security concerns, prosecutors said.
A feline that roams New Zealand’s capital city and is welcomed into tattoo parlors, hairdressers and office towers has become a social media star, with 30,000 followers who track his every movement online. Mittens first came to attention in 2018 after repeatedly wandering inner-city dwellings, including the university, post office and a Catholic church. After repeated encounters with the cat, an Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) employee started a Facebook page, “The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens,” to reassure locals that the cat was not lost and did not need to be “rescued” — he was just adventurous. The page
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
‘VILLAIN HITTING’: Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, people can pay older women who are professional beaters to place a curse on their enemies Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to “villain hitting” to curse troublesome people. Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, older women who are professional beaters can be paid to place a hex on enemies. Although a year-round tradition, villain hitting, also known as a “petty person beating,” is considered more effective on Jing Zhe — the year’s first thunder according to the lunar calendar, which occurred this week. Still recovering from last year’s pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked the financial hub for seven months, Hong Kongers on both