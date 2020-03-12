Africa’s first health center for LGBT+ people opens in SA

Thomson Reuters Foundation, JOHANNESBURG





The Queer Wellness Centre — which on Tuesday opened in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is the first of its kind on the continent — aims to spare LGBT+ people the shame, rejection and confusion that they often face when seeking medical care.

The founders of the center said that it would provide clients with “stigma-free” sexual and mental health services, as well as treatments that focus specifically on LGBT+ people’s needs.

“We hope that other African countries will see that if we can do this, then it is possible for them to do it, too,” said Mzamo Mbelle, a doctor working with the center, which was decorated with paintings for sale by LGBT+ artists.

Africa has some of the world’s most prohibitive laws against homosexuality, with 33 nations out of 54 criminalizing same-sex relations, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, with punishments ranging from imprisonment to death.

South Africa is the only country on the continent to allow same-sex marriage and its 1996 constitution was the first in the world to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation.

There are five LGBT+-friendly clinics in South Africa, but none specifically catering to gay and trans people, Mbelle said.

Center cofounder Claudia Do Vale said that she used her life savings of about 1 million rand (US$62,221) to fund the project after realizing LGBT+ patients were not receiving the care they needed.

“For example, a transgender woman may not be checked for both prostate and breast cancer,” said Do Vale, a doctor specializing in kidney care. “Doctors may not check if flu medication interferes with intersex patients’ hormone therapy.”

“Health is a human right,” said Thami Kotlolo, an LGBT+ activist at the launch ceremony.

“We face homophobia in schools, workspaces and hospitals,” Kotlolo said. “We so appreciate having a safe space like this.”