Virus Outbreak: Man shares ‘panic’ of being stuck on the Nile

AP, CAIRO





When Javier Parodi returned from a tour of Egypt’s famed ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor last week, he was unnerved to see that the cruise ship that brought him there was not where he left it.

The hulking MS Asara, carrying about 150 US, French and Indian passengers, was the lone ship docked on the opposite bank of the Nile, isolated from the line of tourist-packed vessels over concern that its passengers had been exposed to COVID-19.

Parodi, 35, then found himself confined for days on board the Asara, where 12 Egyptian crew members had just contracted the virus. The Nile cruiser has become the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Egypt’s crown jewel of tourism.

Javier Parodi, left, Grissel Parodi and Amy Khamissian pose for a selfie on the Nile cruise ship MS Asarade, in Luxor, Egypt, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

When passengers learned about the cases reported from their ship, Parodi said confusion quickly struck.

“Some of the worst thoughts go through your head,” said Parodi, who is traveling with his cousin and mother from Miami.

Both of his family members are in their late 60s and have underlying respiratory conditions, which make them particularly vulnerable if infected by the virus.

“Those crew members were the ones serving our food and cleaning our sheets,” he said.

After local doctors took blood samples and mouth swabs from all on board, Parodi watched out of his cabin window as dozens of his fellow passengers, who had tested positive for the virus, were flown by military aircraft to a quarantine unit on Egypt’s north coast.

None of them had shown symptoms.

“It was pure panic,” he said. “Like when you get in a car accident and can’t even write down the license plate number you’re so overwhelmed and nervous.”

Egypt’s sudden declaration of 45 new COVID-19 cases from the single ship, a drastic spike from its previous countrywide record of three, sparked fears the disease was far more widely spread in the Arab world’s most populous country than the government had detected.

Late on Tuesday, authorities in Luxor said that 49 tourists, including 38 from France, nine from the US, one from Malaysia and one from Canada, would be released from quarantine on the vessel after their tests proved negative.

It was not immediately clear if Parodi and his relatives were among them.

TAIWAN LINK

The Asara first came under scrutiny when a Taiwanese-American woman who took the cruise late last month was confirmed to have the virus after returning home to Taiwan.

Since then, at least 21 Americans who returned to the US after taking Nile cruises late last month or early this month — apparently on the Asara — have been confirmed to have the virus.

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control refuted the claim that the Taiwanese-American woman was the source of the virus on the ship, asserting that she was infected by an Egyptian tour guide who was the first to show symptoms.

Parodi and his family flew to Egypt when it had the lowest rate in the region, joking that they “would be better off over there than in the US.”

By Tuesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population had reported 59 cases. A 60-year-old German tourist from another Nile cruise died on Sunday, marking the country’s first and only fatality so far.

In response, the government has put a temporary ban on large public gatherings, but taken few other precautionary measures, unlike elsewhere in the Middle East, where schools have shut down.

ABSENCE OF INFORMATION

The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities proudly announced that “thousands of tourists proceeded with their normal itineraries” to Luxor’s ancient temples throughout the day.

What bothered Parodi most was the absence of clear information. First, a doctor told passengers they would fly home after their first tests came back negative. Now, they have been instructed to wait to be tested a second time, and have no sense of when that will be.

“No one seems to understand what’s going on,” he said, adding that one local taxi driver mistakenly walked on the boat and is now stranded in a two-week quarantine with the rest of them.

Within days, their Egyptian tour guide went from explaining mummification practices to quarantine rules: Do not leave your cabin unless you must, stand 1m apart, wear masks and wash your hands with extra soap.

Parodi and his family are whiling away their time by scrolling through their phones and watching the film Fast and Furious, which is airing on repeat on one of the ship’s few available TV channels. The local crew, wearing masks and gloves, drops off meals in plastic bags three times a day.

“It’s really nothing like what you’re told Egypt is going to be like,” he said.