UK lawmakers challenge government over Huawei

AP, LONDON





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government narrowly defeated an attempt led by some of its own lawmakers to ban China’s Huawei Technologies Co from building part of the UK’s high-speed telecommunications network.

Three dozen Conservative lawmakers backed a call to bar “high-risk” firms such as Huawei from any involvement in the network after 2022.

The move, which came in an amendment to a telecoms bill, was defeated by 306 votes to 282 in the House of Commons, where the Conservatives have an 80-seat majority. About 36 Tories rebelled.

Britain angered the US when it announced in January that it would let Huawei supply parts of its next-generation 5G cellular networks.

The US has banned Huawei as a security risk, claiming it could give the Chinese government access to data, and has threatened to sever intelligence-sharing with countries that do not follow suit. Huawei denies that China uses its equipment for spying.

Johnson’s government insists that it can manage any risk Huawei poses.

It says “high-risk” companies such as Huawei would be barred from supplying the sensitive “core” parts of the new networks.

However, Britain would allow high-risk suppliers to provide up to 35 percent of a carrier’s less risky radio network.

British Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, who helped draft Tuesday’s amendment, said that other key UK allies such as Australia had also barred Huawei over security fears.

“How is it that we are right and everybody else is wrong?” he said. “The reality is that we are alone in this matter.”

British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden tried to reassure colleagues, saying that the British government wanted to reduce the 35 percent threshold for Huawei further.

“We want to get to a position where we do not have to use high-risk vendors in our telecoms networks at all,” Dowden said, without setting a date.

The Conservative rebellion increases pressure on the government to limit Huawei’s role when it introduces new legislation on telecoms security later this year.

Huawei vice president Victor Zhang (張建崗) said that he was “disappointed to hear some groundless accusations asserted” during Tuesday’s debate.

He said that the British government’s decision was “an evidence-based decision that will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure.”