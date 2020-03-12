The US Department of State should downgrade Thailand in its annual report on human trafficking, rights groups said yesterday, citing the Southeast Asian nation’s lack of progress in protecting fishing and garment workers.
Thailand had failed to provide sufficient evidence of increased efforts to combat severe forms of trafficking from the previous year, said the Thai Seafood Working Group (SWG), a coalition of almost 60 labor, human rights and green groups working to stop forced labor in the Thai seafood industry.
“Thailand continues to be a country where workers are abused and exploited,” said Esmeralda Lopez, a director at the Washington-based International Labor Rights Forum, an advocacy group and SWG member.
Photo: AP
“This is particularly the case in the fishing and garment sectors,” she said.
Thailand has over the past four years sought to clean up its multibillion-dollar fishing industry after investigations revealed widespread abuses and the EU threatened to ban imports from the country.
Last year, Thailand was ranked as a Tier 2 country — above the lowest ranking of Tier 3 — in the state department’s closely watched Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, which said that the country was making significant efforts to combat the crime.
However, in a separate report, the SWG called on the US to place Thailand on its Tier 2 Watch List, a category denoting nations that have not fully met the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and deserve special scrutiny.
The Thai government had made no progress in key areas, including the number of forced labor cases, labor inspections and assisting potential victims of trafficking, as well as addressing widespread debt bondage and the withholding of workers’ travel documents, the report said.
The government had failed to protect workers and labor rights defenders who report abuse from retaliation, while migrant workers still do not have the legal right to organize and bargain collectively for better conditions, it added.
Thailand’s anti-trafficking efforts improved significantly last year, especially in the fishing sector, said Police Lieutenant General Jaruvat Vaisaya, the nation’s top anti-trafficking cop.
“Almost no trafficking exists in the fishing sector and we have continuously arrested” people who have exploited women, he said.
“Trial proceedings have become shorter and the amount of compensation [for victims] has increased,” he added.
A report published by the International Labour Organization on Tuesday found that changes in working conditions in Thailand’s fishing and seafood industry are moving in the right direction, but serious abuses persist.
Almost 10 percent of the 470 Thai, Burmese and Cambodian fishing and seafood workers surveyed said that they had been victims of forced labor, the report said.
“These findings would indicate that tens of thousands of workers in Thai fishing and processing are working in forced labor conditions. This is unacceptable,” it said.
